Western Dental Relocates, Expands Office to Popular Town Center in Compton

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, today announced the relocation of its Compton office, which has been serving the community for nearly 50 years.

The new office is located at 288 E. Compton Boulevard in the popular Town Center, minutes from City Hall and the Metro Station, as well as major retailers like Smart & Final and CVS Pharmacy. The relocated office, at the corner of Compton Boulevard and Alameda Street, is about 1.5 miles from the previous site at 1821 N. Long Beach Blvd.

The 5,042-square-foot office boasts a spacious reception area, 14 treatment rooms, including four dedicated to endodontic and pediatric dentistry. All dental equipment is state-of-the-art.

“We look forward to serving patients in our new, beautifully designed office,” said Dr. Kermit Mallette, Managing Dentist at the relocated Compton office. “Our team has worked hard to ensure a smooth transition for our many longtime patients and a warm welcome for new ones.”

Patients will continue to have access to a full range of dental services, including general dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, dental implants, pediatric dentistry and oral hygiene services. Western Dental has 79 offices in the Los Angeles area, each offering comprehensive dental care.

In addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients, Western Dental welcomes patients covered by the Medi-Cal Dental program (known as Denti-Cal) at all of its 244 California offices.

Western Dental is the leading provider of services to the Denti-Cal program, which provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families in California. Western Dental is committed to partnering with the State to help improve the program.

The new Compton office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Founded with the purpose of making oral healthcare accessible for all, Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) has been expanding access and equity of oral healthcare for nearly 120 years. Operating in the most connected system of oral healthcare in the nation, Western Dental serves 3 million patient visits annually across 354 offices in California, Texas, Arizona, Alabama and Nevada. A full-service “dental home,” Western Dental provides general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, implants and oral surgery in its offices, designed to provide consistent, high-quality care that meets the needs of its diverse patient population. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.