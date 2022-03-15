Edgemont Partners advises ID Consultants Infusion Centers and MPP Infusion Centers on their Recapitalization by InTandem Capital Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgemont Partners (“Edgemont”), a premier healthcare investment bank and a leading M&A and capital raising advisor exclusively serving healthcare companies, announced that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to ID Consultants Infusion Centers (“IDC”) and MPP Infusion Centers (“MPP”) on their recapitalization by InTandem Capital Partners. The two companies have combined to create Vivo Infusion, a newly established ambulatory infusion services platform.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Vivo Infusion is one of the largest providers of clinically-supervised ambulatory infusion services in the United States with more than 50 therapies for chronic, complex diseases. The combined platform consisting of IDC and MPP offers 24 locations across Texas, Colorado, Ohio, Florida, and Oklahoma. Vivo Infusion has near-term plans to further build out its density in existing markets and expand into additional states.

Edgemont’s deal teams were led by Managing Directors Patrick Bradley, Jeff Swearingen, and Eugene Goldenberg. The transactions represent Edgemont’s eighth and ninth pharmacy supply chain M&A transaction and fourth and fifth infusion services M&A transaction.

Vimala Shekar, Executive Director of IDC said, “ Patrick, Eugene, and the Edgemont team served as valued advisors to us throughout the transaction process. They demonstrated high levels of industry knowledge and delivered excellent guidance and support, which led to a fantastic outcome. Ultimately, InTandem’s approach and reputation made them a clear choice as a partner for us.”

“ Edgemont has been at the forefront of ambulatory infusion investment banking coverage for years. The combination of IDC and MPP to form Vivo Infusion creates one of the leading infusion platforms in the country and highlights the rapidly evolving landscape. We believe the industry is still in the early innings of its growth and consolidation,” opined Patrick Bradley, who leads infusion services investment banking coverage for Edgemont.

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC provided legal counsel to IDC, which closed on December 30th, 2021. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Polsinelli provided legal and regulatory counsel to MPP, which closed on February 28th, 2022. Goodwin Procter LLP and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP provided legal and regulatory counsel to InTandem Capital Partners.

About ID Consultants Infusion Centers

Headquartered in Beachwood Ohio, IDC Infusion Centers is a leading regional provider of clinically-supervised ambulatory infusion services covering a range of chronic conditions and therapeutic categories via a network of six centers across Northern Ohio. IDC Infusion Centers was originally established in 2009 as part of ID Consultants, Inc., a leading infectious disease practice. Since then, IDC Infusion Centers has rapidly expanded its presence across Northern Ohio. For more information, please visit https://www.idconsultants.com/services/infusion-center

About MPP Infusion Centers

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, MPP Infusion Centers is a leading multi-state provider of clinically-supervised ambulatory infusion services with 18 locations in Texas, Colorado, Florida, and Oklahoma. MPP was originally founded by Renal Ventures, a dialysis provider, in 2009 and subsequently opened its first infusion center in Denver in 2011. The Company began operating as a stand-alone clinical infusion services provider in 2017 and has since then entered several new markets and solidified its core presence in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.mppinfusion.com/

About InTandem Capital Partners

InTandem is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is uniquely qualified to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies significantly increase their value over time. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies directly and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For more information, please visit www.intandemcapital.com.

About Edgemont Partners

Now in its 21st year, Edgemont ranks among the most active and best-performing independent healthcare M&A and financial advisors in the U.S. We focus solely on providing expert strategic advice and transaction execution to healthcare and life sciences companies, bringing a steadfast commitment to our clients, driven always to prioritize their best interests. Edgemont’s principals have executed 185+ transactions with an aggregate value of $80 billion+.

