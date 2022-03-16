Iconic Skater Style Arrives at JCPenney with New Airwalk Collection

NEW YORK & LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney debuts today an exclusive footwear collection with Airwalk, a global action sports and lifestyle brand. The assortment launches with sneakers, skate shoes and sandals and will expand to apparel in time for back-to-school 2022.

For more than three decades, Airwalk has been bringing So-Cal style and attitude to consumers around the world through its iconic sneakers. Airwalk came of age during the ‘90s as the originator of skate culture. It inspires nostalgics and those who crave the unconventional to go against the grain and express their individuality.

Airwalk now brings its iconic heritage and authenticity to JCPenney in the form of nostalgic designs that look as good at the park as they do on the street. The new collection brings new energy to the brand’s classic styles with distinctive graphics and bold colors. High tops and low tops are available in men’s, women’s and kid’s sizing.

“We want customers to be excited about who they can become and the experiences they can have when they wear our collections,” said Michelle Wlazlo, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, JCPenney. “Airwalk at JCPenney makes the brand’s signature So-Cal spirit and fashion accessible to everyone, whether they connect with the brand through attitude or activity.”

“ABG is excited to announce the launch of Airwalk at JCPenney,” said Jarrod Weber, Group President Lifestyle, Chief Brand Officer at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Airwalk. “This is a new comprehensive apparel and footwear plan for the brand within this channel. The styles and designs will continue to pay homage to the brands DNA and we are focused on building the next generation of Airwalk consumers. The JCPenney customer is going to be pleased with what they find.”

Customers can find exclusive Airwalk sneakers on jcp.com and in 520 JCPenney stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

About Airwalk

Since 1986, Airwalk has been a leader in the world of skateboarding and action sports, creating one-of-kind performance and lifestyle gear. Airwalk solidified its legacy in pop culture, appearing in countless films and music videos. The brand’s offerings include men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, accessories including skate hardgoods, which are available in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia. Airwalk has been the brand of choice for generations of skaters and its influence lives on as the brand continues to drive innovative design.

About JCPenney

JCPenney proudly serves customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico and at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com. JCPenney is one of the nation’s largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, JCPenney employs more than 50,000 associates worldwide and has served customers for over 119 years, playing a vital role in the communities it serves. For additional information, please visit jcp.com and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,800 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

