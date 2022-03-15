Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Announces Partnership with Trivest Partners & Three20 Capital Group

PALM HARBOR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services (“Office Pride” or “Company”) has partnered with Trivest Partners & Three20 Capital Group (“Trivest”). Office Pride is one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning franchise systems in the U.S. and is pleased to announce an expanded development plan to reach 300 units and $300 million in system sales. Office Pride’s franchise network spans 25 states with more than 145 franchise units today. The planned growth of the network will consist of new units and acquisitions over the next five years.

Leading the expansion plan into new markets is Office Pride’s Founder & CEO Todd Hopkins. Hopkins said, “We are thrilled to have the investment and partnership with Trivest. I look forward to the relationship and additional franchise scaling expertise to benefit our Office Pride system.”

"Office Pride has an exceptional culture and successful franchisees that make up the foundation of the Company,” said Jorge Gross, Partner at Trivest.

“With commercial cleaning experiencing significant growth, we are excited to partner with one of the industry’s leaders. Office Pride’s franchisee and customer satisfaction and their systems and processes are all outstanding,” said Gross. “Todd Hopkins and team have built amazing momentum and we look forward to fueling that success.”

Three20 Capital Group is led by longtime multi-unit franchisees and franchisors Todd Recknagel and Kristi Mailloux. Recknagel & Mailloux are currently Operating Partners in the largest Massage Envy multi-unit franchise in the country, and also are partnered with Trivest. Recknagel says, "We have been very impressed with the quality of Office Pride franchisees and believe the entire Office Pride system will benefit from the growth.”

Mailloux added, “We have confidence the franchisees will be blessed by helping share best practices with each other.”

"Partnering with integrity-filled, proven business builders like Trivest, Recknagel and Mailloux will help Office Pride achieve its mission of honoring God by positively impacting people and workplaces. It will also accelerate and strengthen our national footprint," said Hopkins.

Office Pride will focus on adding nearly 150 additional franchise units, with those franchisees potentially creating opportunities for over 2,000 additional jobs in the U.S.

About Office Pride

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services, founded in 1992 and based in Palm Harbor, Florida, is an award-winning, faith-based national franchisor and one of the most respected full-service commercial cleaning companies in the industry. Office Pride’s business was built on a strong set of core values that ensures business is conducted with integrity and that every customer receives the highest level of cleaning and service. Office Pride is one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning franchise systems in the country, with more than 145 franchise locations in 25 states. To learn more about Office Pride, visit OfficePride.com. For franchise opportunities, visit OfficePrideFranchise.com.

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 400 investments, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. Trivest is one of only 15 firms recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top founder-friendly private equity firms in three consecutive years.

About Three20 Capital Group

Three20 Capital Group is a private equity firm making acquisitions and investments in privately held middle market companies. They have depth of experience in franchising, distribution, energy efficiency and multi-unit businesses. They have partnered with brands including Mr. Handyman, Massage Envy, Take 5 Oil Change, Molly Maid, Quatrro Business Services and AM Conservation Group, to name a few.