Nexeo Plastics and AFC ECOPLASTICS Sign Agreement to Distribute AFC’s Sustainable Compounds Throughout North America

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, announces an agreement with AFC ECOPLASTICS to distribute bio-compounds for the blow and film molding market throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“ Our company is committed to providing customers with a large variety of high performing resins and compounds, including sustainable alternatives for single use applications,” said Arturo Hoyo, Nexeo Plastics’ Vice President of Product Line Management. “ AFC Ecoplastics’ compounds fill a growing need for sustainable products that are durable and flexible and can be processed on existing machinery.”

AFC’s bio-compounds include grades that meet ASTM D6400 for industrial composting and grades that are 30% biobased and 80% biobased, which are often ideal options for applications such as cutlery, straws, caps and closures.

“ Nexeo Plastics is known as a leader in new technologies for plastics processors, and we are pleased to be part of a relationship to bring new, innovative compostable and biodegradable compounds to the marketplace,” said Nirav Patel, Chief Executive Officer, AFC Ecoplastics.

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, 3D printing and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com.

About AFC ECOPLASTICS

AFC is a Texas-based joint venture subsidiary of An Phat Holdings (Vietnam) that focuses on the sale and distribution of bio-products and bio-resins for the North and South American and European markets. An Phat Holdings is a publicly traded (HOSE: APH), multinational corporation headquartered in Vietnam. An Phat Holdings distributes products to over 60 countries around the world and to leading global companies.