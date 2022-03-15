JKS Financial Donates to United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania Through Rebound Rewards

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JKS Financial, a financial planning and wealth management firm affiliated with Northwestern Mutual, has donated more than $10,000 to United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania as part of the firm's dedication to giving back to the Pittsburgh community. In 2021, JKS Financial launched a partnership with the University of Pittsburgh to sponsor the school's Rebound Rewards program throughout the duration of the 2021-2022 men's basketball season.

The program spans the length of the regular basketball season, during which the number of rebounds made by the Pittsburgh Panthers is recorded. For every rebound made during the season—a total of 1,083—JKS Financial donated $10 to United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

JKS Financial sponsors Rebound Rewards as a means to help support the local community in obtaining financial freedom and success. United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, the benefactor of Rebound Rewards, is a nonprofit organization that ​​mobilizes donor communities in creating equitable opportunities for all. The organization is committed to increasing employment opportunities and aiding individuals of all ages and abilities in living independently; a mission that aligns with that of JKS Financial.

The donation was presented with Northwestern Mutual to United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania during the University of Pittsburgh’s final home game against Duke University on March 1, 2022. To learn more and support the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and its mission to improve lives within local communities, please visit https://uwswpa.org.

About JKS Financial

JKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice for wealth management advisors, Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins. Kasse and Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial’s mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit JKS-Financial.NM.com.

Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (NM) (life and disability insurance annuities and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins, Insurance Agents of NM and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (long-term care insurance) a subsidiary of NM, Registered Representatives of Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), a subsidiary of NM, broker-dealer, registered investment adviser and member FINRA and SIPC. Representatives of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company®, (NMWMC) Milwaukee, WI, (fiduciary and fee-based planning) subsidiary of NM and a federal savings bank. All NMWMC programs and services are offered only by representatives operating from agency offices of NMWMC. There may be instances when these agents represent companies in addition to NM or its subsidiaries.

