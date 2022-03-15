Female-Founded Leading Coffee-Alternative Rasa Raises $3,250,000 from 2,000+ Retail Investors

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rasa, a Public Benefit corporation making the world’s first energizing, caffeine-free coffee alternative, has raised $3.25M from 2,000+ retail investors. Rasa opened its community investment round on Wefunder in preparation for the rapid expansion of its subscription business.

Founded by Lopa van der Mersch in 2018 in her own kitchen, Rasa has bootstrapped the company to $10M in cumulative revenue and 10M+ cups served. With a $5.8M revenue run rate, the company is on track to grow subscriptions 420% in 2022.

Since launching its community investment round, Rasa has maintained its position as one of the most funded campaigns and has been spotlighted as a Wefunder ‘Startup of the Week’. Rasa also earned a ‘Deal to Watch’ rating by KingsCrowd, a fully independent ratings and analytics provider for the online private markets. This notable ranking puts Rasa in the top 2% of more than 600 active equity crowdfunding campaigns currently rated by KingsCrowd.

Rasa’s products are currently available for purchase directly from their website, on Amazon, and in 700+ retail stores. With this fresh injection of capital, Rasa is on track to release several new products, expand into national grocery chains, and grow its loyal base of subscribers.

Rasa’s community investment round is available on Wefunder and is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors, with a minimum investment of $100 and attractive perks at the $250, $500, and $2.5K investment levels. The opportunity is available for a limited time only.

To learn more about Rasa and its mission, as well as how to invest, please visit https://wefunder.com/rasa

ABOUT RASA

Rasa is the first coffee alternative that uses herbs instead of caffeine to energize. Rasa’s herbalist-formulated blends have between 1,600-9,700 mg of adaptogens per cup, the highest on the market. A Public Benefit Corporation with a commitment to an equitable supply chain, Rasa sources sustainable herbs from traditional growing regions and is pioneering compostable packaging in their category. Rasa’s delicious, robust blends provide smooth, steady energy with no burnout, crashes, or jitters.

