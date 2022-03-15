MetLife Pet Insurance Launches MyPets Rewards Program With LifeBalance

MetLife Pet Insurance is introducing an exciting new rewards program – in partnership with LifeBalance, a discount network for employees and health plan members – to provide pet parents access to discounts and offers on pet care essentials.

MetLife Pet Insurance is introducing an exciting new rewards program – in partnership with LifeBalance, a discount network for employees and health plan members – to provide pet parents access to discounts and offers on pet care essentials.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife Pet Insurance is introducing an exciting new rewards program – in partnership with LifeBalance, a discount network for employees and health plan members – to provide pet parents access to discounts and offers on pet care essentials. Pet parents are spending more than $4,500 annually on pet care, according to MetLife and OnePoll research1. In fact, the same research shows that more than half of pet parents today worry about their pet’s health more than their own.

The MyPets rewards program2 will allow pet parents to access discounts on pet care purchases at select businesses to help care for their pets’ overall health and well-being. Eligible pet parents will be able to redeem available discounts and offers across a wide range of pet care categories (e.g., pet sitter, monthly pet supply subscriptions).

“Pet parenthood is a fun, love-filled journey, but as any pet parent knows, it can often be expensive to support the well-being of furry family members,” said Juliane Kowalski, senior vice president, Group Products at MetLife. “This new rewards program, especially when combined with MetLife Pet Insurance, will help give pet parents confidence that they can always provide their pets the care they deserve.”

Eligible MetLife Pet Insurance policyholders can redeem up to 5 rewards per calendar year3 with a maximum value of $25 per reward, helping them to save on everyday pet needs and services (e.g., groomers, toys and cleaning supplies). New rewards are added throughout the year, giving pet parents access to a wide variety of rewards that best fit their pet’s needs – all at no additional cost. Policyholders can view and redeem the rewards through their MyPets account4 in the Rewards Center. This new program complements MetLife’s expanded pet insurance offerings announced last year.5

“We’re thrilled to partner with MetLife on this program,” said Erin Kennedy, senior vice president of LifeBalance. “We anticipate that the MyPets rewards program will make MetLife’s Pet Insurance offerings even more meaningful and valuable to pet parents and their furry family members across the country.”

To learn more visit https://www.metlifepetinsurance.com/pet-insurance/.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions, LLC

Pet Insurance offered by MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC is underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company (“IAIC”), a Delaware insurance company, headquartered at 485 Madison Avenue, NY, NY 10022, and Metropolitan General Insurance Company (“MetGen”), a Rhode Island insurance company, headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886, in those states where MetGen’s policies are available. Application is subject to underwriting review and approval. Like most insurance policies, insurance policies issued by IAIC and MetGen contain certain deductibles, co-insurance, exclusions, exceptions, reductions, limitations, and terms for keeping them in force. For costs, complete details of coverage and exclusions, and a listing of approved states, please contact MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC. MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC is the policy administrator authorized by IAIC and MetGen to offer and administer pet insurance policies. MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC was previously known as PetFirst Healthcare, LLC and in some states continues to operate under that name pending approval of its application for a name change. The entity may operate under an alternate, assumed, and/or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions as approved, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota), MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois), and such other alternate, assumed, or fictitious names approved by certain jurisdictions.), and such other alternate, assumed, or fictitious names approved by certain jurisdictions.

About LifeBalance

Founded in 1996 in Portland, Oregon, The LifeBalance Program’s vision is to inspire everyone to lead a balanced life. The company has dedicated itself to connecting its members to the things we all love most — fun family time, the great outdoors, health, fitness, travel, sports, the arts, and above all, a good deal. Because LifeBalance believes that happiness and fulfillment are found when we stick to one guiding principle: Never get so busy making a living that you never make a life.