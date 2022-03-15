U. S. Steel Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 2022

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

U. S. Steel was the only integrated steel producer, and one of just three honorees in the “metals, minerals & mining” category. In total, 136 companies were recognized, spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes a comprehensive benchmark and assessment of governance, leadership and reputation, ethics and compliance programs, culture of ethics, and environmental and societal impact to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

“We are being honored for practices that speak to the strength of U. S. Steel today, and what will make us an even stronger company in the future,” said Duane D. Holloway, U. S. Steel’s Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. “Our foundational S.T.E.E.L. Principles, contributions to sustainable manufacturing practices, and community and social engagement are just some pieces of our customer-centric Best for All℠ strategy- a strategy that is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders.”

In addition to being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, U. S. Steel was recently honored with the following recognitions:

A “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index (three years in a row)

A “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the Disability Equality Index

A “Most Loved Workplace” by Best Practice Institute and Newsweek magazine

Best compliance and ethics program (small to mid-cap) by Corporate Secretary’s Corporate Governance Awards

“Congratulations to U. S. Steel for its commitment to achieving a world-class ethics and compliance program,” said Tim Erblich, Ethisphere CEO. “We are delighted to recognize U. S. Steel as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 2022. We continue to be inspired by the dedication of honorees to sustainability, business integrity, and community.”

