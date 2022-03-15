Opus One Solutions from GE Digital and Bracebridge Generation Work Together to Advance Shift Towards Net-Zero Communities

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opus One Solutions from GE Digital and Bracebridge Generation Ltd. are working together to help shape the future of power delivery with Project SPEEDIER (Smart, Proactive, Enabled Energy Distribution - Intelligently, Efficiently and Responsive). A leading provider of distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) software, Opus One Solutions conducted a successful four-day islanding test at the recently-deployed community microgrid in Parry Sound, Ontario as part of the three-year project led by Bracebridge Generation, the generating subsidiary of Lakeland Holding Ltd.

Funded by the Natural Resources Canada’s Smart Grid Program, Project SPEEDIER is an islandable microgrid solution, consisting of a network of Distributed Energy Resources (DERS) -- solar generation, grid and residential scale battery energy storage, electric vehicle charging, and hot water tank controls. The microgrid was created by installing new smart switches and reclosers on a section of Lakeland Power Distribution’s electric grid.

“Renewable energy and smart grid technology are essential to Canada’s sustainable, prosperous, and inclusive energy future. This project will intelligently distribute clean energy in Parry Sound and will serve as a model for communities across the country looking to create jobs by building resilient, low-emission energy grids,” said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources.

Project SPEEDIER’s solution is designed to automatically respond to a variety of outage scenarios, utilizing the solar array and battery storage to provide power to 165 homes when the regular electricity supply is unavailable. The project can demonstrate how a rural municipality has the opportunity to defer capital cost upgrades to their local distribution and transmission infrastructure while providing grid resiliency to their customers.

“SPEEDIER evolved from a local capacity constraint into an advanced technology that would not only allow the utility distribution feeder to stay energized during outages but manage high load periods and enable sustainable energy solutions to take part, creating an environment where Net-zero is possible and electrification is enabled,” stated Vince Kulchycki, COO Lakeland Holding / Bracebridge Generation.

Through the integration of modern digital technology for advanced distribution energy management into traditional electric grids, Opus One Solutions GridOS® DERMS software will facilitate Bracebridge Generation in providing the residents of Parry Sound with resilient, reliable, and efficient use of renewable energy resources. The final testing proved this microgrid’s unique capability to island and provide a seamless transition from grid-connected to islanded mode and back. Earlier this year an unplanned outage occurred throughout the Town of Parry Sound, but SPEEDIER’s solution seamlessly kept the 165 homes energized.

“Project SPEEDIER represents an opportunity for Canada to shift toward a clean energy future. It serves as the template for local distribution grids to become sustainable, resilient, and customer centric local community microgrids, enabling decarbonization of the province and net-zero goals Canada wide,” says Joshua Wong, CEO Opus One Solutions from GE Digital. “This successful test demonstrates the significant role of advanced software in fully realizing the benefits of distributed energy resources.”

About Bracebridge Generation

Bracebridge Generation Ltd. (www.bracebridgegeneration.com) is a subsidiary company of Lakeland Holding Ltd. wholly owned by the municipalities of Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Huntsville, Burk’s Falls, Sundridge and Magnetawan. Respecting the natural environment, this company generates environmentally friendly electricity; promotes the efficient use of electrical energy; maintains safety and operating standards for electricity generation; provides informative and instructional tours; maintains the historic richness of our facilities and continues to be a progressive industry leader.

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital.

