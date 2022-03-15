upGrad partners with Emory University’s Goizueta Business School for Marketing Analytics Certificate Program 

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a bid to strengthen its global foothold, upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech leader, announces another significant university partnership with Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. The arrangement combines the marketing analytics thought leadership of Goizueta faculty, program design expertise from Emory Executive Education, and powerful delivery and reach from upGrad. The Marketing Analytics Certificate Program helps professionals leverage the power of their organisation’s data.

“Data-driven marketing allows companies to identify and leverage complex, granular data sets to create a better customer experience, with the ultimate goal of driving incremental revenue or optimizing their marketing investments. We wanted to introduce a program that offers a structured framework and thorough understanding of the evolving need for analytical marketing. Such sophisticated marketing skills will, in turn foster accelerated business growth,” said Karan Raturi, General Manager, North America, upGrad. “We are thrilled to have a partner in Goizueta Business School, whose global reputation will serve our mutual learners well, from anywhere in the world they decide to enroll,” he added.

“Our goal is to help organizations realize their growth aspirations by developing their marketers to use data to find and unlock new opportunities, engage with prospects and customers in more meaningful ways, and increase the potency of each marketing dollar spent,” said Nicola Barrett, Chief Corporate Learning Officer, Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. “Our faculty are masters at helping professionals learn and apply cutting edge approaches to solve tough challenges. We are excited to partner with upGrad to bring this expertise to a global audience.”

The four-month program is powered by masterclasses offered by industry experts, 100+ hours of learning with 10 industry projects including a capstone, personalised industry mentorship, globally relevant curriculum, peer-to-peer & industry networking, and strong career support for rewarding professional growth.

Through this program, professionals will learn both technical skills like predictive modelling, conjoint analysis, clustering, text and image analytics, and SEO/SEM analytics, along with business skills like demand forecasting, CLV measurement, data visualization and storytelling, testing marketing campaigns, optimizing the return on investment, and assessing organizational readiness from some of the world-class faculty from Goizueta Business School, as well as industry leaders.

“We have always believed in bringing the best of the best to our community of learners whether it is content, university recognition, or placement support. We evaluate the market needs which are extremely dynamic these days and take a strategic call to expand our university network that in turn, can further our commitment of driving successful career outcomes for our learners. Therefore, our partnership with an esteemed institution, such as Emory, will not just empower our learners with a quality learning opportunity but shall also fuel our LifeLongLearning ambition globally,” concluded Phalgun Kompalli, Co-founder at upGrad.

Visit the website to learn more: Marketing Analytics Certificate Program by Emory | upGrad

About upGrad

upGrad - started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world - spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral - with a learner base of over 2 million across 100+ countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars - (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high touch human led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and with presence in many more countries.

About Emory University Goizueta Business School

Business education has been an integral part of Emory University’s identity since 1919. That kind of longevity and significance does not come without a culture built on success and service. Emory University’s Goizueta Business School offers a unique, community-oriented environment paired with the academic prestige and rigor of a major research institution. Goizueta develops business leaders of today and tomorrow with an undergraduate degree program, a Two-Year Full-Time MBA, a One-Year MBA, an Evening MBA, an Executive MBA, an MS in Business Analytics, a Master of Analytical Finance, a Doctoral degree, and a portfolio of non-degree Emory Executive Education courses. Together, the Goizueta community strives to solve the world’s most pressing business problems. The school is named for the late Roberto C. Goizueta, former Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. For more information, visit goizueta.emory.edu.

Emory University is recognized internationally as an inquiry-driven, ethically engaged, and diverse community whose members work collaboratively for positive transformation in the world through courageous leadership in teaching, research, scholarship, health care, and social action. The University consists of an outstanding liberal arts college, highly ranked professional schools, and one of the larger and more comprehensive healthcare systems in the Southeast.