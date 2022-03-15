Keys Soulcare Shines at Full Wattage Making its Canadian Debut Exclusively at Sephora Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“We’re so busy all the time, I don’t think we create these small rituals for ourselves. Even the five minutes it takes to wash my face – creating that space for myself makes me feel more beautiful, more powerful, more possible. That’s Soulcare.” ~Alicia Keys.

It’s a soul-lifting day in Canadian beauty as Keys Soulcare, the lifestyle beauty brand created by Grammy-winning artist, producer, entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author Alicia Keys, launches exclusively at Sephora Canada. Today, Canadians can discover Alicia’s vision of changing the face of beauty, paying special attention to what affects our skin and our soul. Keys Soulcare goes beyond skincare to care for the whole self – body, mind and spirit. Alicia teamed up with board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Renee Snyder, to create clean, safe and effective product offerings – always cruelty-free.

Keys Soulcare offerings will be available for purchase at Sephora.ca and through the Sephora app. The brand will launch in Sephora Canada’s 85-plus retail stores, including its flagship locations in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver on March 31.

Since launching in the fall of 2020, Keys Soulcare has redefined skincare and selfcare through its emphasis on modern skin science, plus ancient beauty rituals. All Keys Soulcare offerings are formulated with time-honored ingredients like manuka honey, turmeric, aloe, bamboo and malachite along with modern ingredients like bakuchiol, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamide to create highly effective formulas that are gentle enough for all skin types. Each offering also features a unique affirmation to encourage us to transform our everyday beauty routines into moments of personal ceremony, as written by Alicia, herself.

“As a purpose-driven brand deeply rooted in the belief that beauty comes from the inside out, we are excited to share Keys Soulcare with Sephora Canada’s community of lightworkers,” said Kory Marchisotto, President of Keys Soulcare. “With Alicia as our Goddess in Chief, our brand essence radiates from her four guiding lights – inspiration, intention, ritualization, and holistic care. We marry efficacious product offerings, rich content and uplifting conversations to nourish the Skin and nurture the Soul.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Keys Soulcare to the Sephora Canada family,” said Jane Nugent, Senior Vice President Merchandising, Sephora Canada. “Many of our clients place wellness and ritual at the heart of their beauty routines and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce Keys Soulcare’s unique offering to our beauty community.”

SKIN-NOURISHING OFFERINGS

Harness the possibilities of what’s to come with Keys Soulcare’s skin-nourishing offerings and soul-nurturing affirmations. Here are some of Alicia’s favorite offerings:

SAGE + OAT MILK SCENTED CANDLE, $62 MSRP, 7.5 OZ

The start of any ritual begins with lighting a candle. This artisanal hand-poured candle is made of vegan soy wax. Sage exudes a smoky, calming warmth while the sweet, nutty fragrance of oat milk soothes the mind and body. The scent was developed in connection with the renowned perfumer Catherine Selig of the fine fragrance house Takasago, and Alicia has said, “the scent is me in a bottle; literally a bottle of me!”

Affirmation: I shine at full wattage.

GOLDEN CLEANSER, $35 MSRP, 5.75 FL OZ

This delicate and soothing facial pore cleanser helps purify your skin and your spirit by gently removing dirt, makeup and impurities with antioxidant-rich manuka honey, soothing turmeric and calming chamomile. Used for centuries by New Zealand’s Maori people, manuka honey is a purifying antioxidant that helps draw moisture into the skin for long-lasting hydration. An Ayurvedic essential for over 4,000 years, the golden spice turmeric is a gentle purifying and calming agent for the skin. Alicia notes, “I love learning from ancient cultures; every community has something valuable to share.”

Affirmation: I am devoted to this moment.

BE LUMINOUS EXFOLIATOR, $40 MSRP, 2.29 OZ

A water-activated powder exfoliator, formulated with antioxidant rich Japanese hojicha powder, mung beans, oats and lactic acid that transforms into a gentle creamy foam to buff away dullness, brighten complexions and reveal true radiance. Alicia uses this illuminating ritual once every couple of days to polish her skin and spirit.

Affirmation: I am layered, complex and divine.

SKIN TRANSFORMATION CREAM, $51 MSRP, 1.76 OZ (also available in Fragrance-Free)

A hydrating face cream that helps reveal plumped and radiant-looking skin. A plant-based alternative to retinol, bakuchiol is an antioxidant-rich exfoliator that helps improve the tone and texture of the skin. Malachite, the stone of transformation, has been used for thousands of years to cleanse, purify and calm the spirit and skin. Ceramides and hyaluronic acid provide long-lasting hydration for a look of radiance and renewal. “I like to massage the Skin Transformation Cream into the skin with the obsidian face roller and focus on staying present in the moment as it absorbs,” observes Alicia.

Also available as Fragrance-free.

Affirmation: I welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change.

LET ME GLOW ILLUMINATING SERUM $40 MSRP 30mL

Radiate confidence and let your inner light shine through with this hydrating, illuminating complexion and makeup priming serum. This vegan formula contains antioxidant-rich rose water to help infuse skin with a burst of hydration and replenish dry, dull skin. Niacinamide helps brighten and balance the look of your complexion. It reveals a healthy, golden glow while helping brighten, plump, and smooth the look of your skin. “This is my first step after my morning cleansing & skincare ritual,” shares Alicia. “It really prepares my skin and makes it glow.”

Affirmation: I give myself permission to glow.

SOUL-NURTURING RITUALS

The Keys Soulcare offerings were developed to create your own beauty rituals. “Rituals allow us to press reset, return to center and refocus,” Alicia explains. “They clear negative energy and encourage mindfulness.” All Keys Soulcare rituals begin by lighting the Sage + Oat Milk Candle to energize and add clarity to your thoughts with the scent of sage. Then, state the offerings’ affirmation aloud.

“Cleansing with the Golden Cleanser, exfoliating with the Be Luminous Exfoliator, applying the Skin Transformation Cream and giving my face a nice massage using the Obsidian Facial Roller is one of my favorite self-care rituals,” notes Alicia. “We’re so busy all the time that I don’t think we create these small rituals for ourselves. Even the five minutes it takes to wash my face — when I’m able to create that space for myself I feel more beautiful, more powerful, more possible. That’s soulcare.”

“Keys open doors and Sephora Canada is another door we get to walk through together,” said Marchisotto. “We invite the Canadian community to discover our offerings, set an intention and embrace skin-nourishing and soul-nurturing beauty.”

To discover all of our offerings for skin, body and soul, connect with our community of lightworkers, learn more and vibe higher, visit keyssoulcare.com or follow along on Instagram @keyssoulcare.

About Keys Soulcare:

Keys Soulcare is a lifestyle beauty brand created with artist, producer, entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys. Born of Alicia’s personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, the brand vision is more than skin deep. With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free product offerings, Keys Soulcare aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action. The brand is available online and through exclusive retail partnerships. Learn more by visiting www.keyssoulcare.com

About Sephora Americas:

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 340 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in over 500 stores across the Americas, including over 85 stores across Canada. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SephoraCanada on social media.