Senet and GRiT Technologies Bring LoRaWAN IoT Connectivity to Ohio River Valley

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. & HAUBSTADT, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and GRiT Technologies, today announced a partnership to deliver carrier-grade LoRaWAN connectivity to the Ohio River Valley and surrounding areas. Based in Haubstadt, Indiana, Grit Technologies manages internet operations and provides consulting to a rapidly expanding client base of wireless, fiber, and other service providers to deliver connectivity to the rural market.

To support its partners' current and future IoT initiatives, GRiT Technologies has become a Senet Radio Access Network (RAN) Partner. Through its market proven deployment process, augmented by Senet’s RAN Provider Services, GRiT Technologies is enabling its service provider partners to easily add new services such as IoT to their businesses.

With the rollout underway across Ohio and Indiana, gateways are being deployed in the primarily rural market, representing the region's first comprehensive LoRaWAN network. GRiT offers connectivity to customers across markets for manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, utility, and research initiatives. To expand IoT networks throughout the Midwest, GRiT Technologies has signed strategic partnership agreements with fixed wireless providers. These partnerships allow wireless internet service providers (WISPs) to focus on their core competencies while opening new revenue opportunities.

GriT partner MetaLINK Technologies in Defiance County, Ohio, is a Hybrid WISP that has embraced this technology and is at the forefront of bringing IoT opportunities to Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. Phil Maag, MetaLINK CEO, said "We are excited about this partnership with Senet and GRiT to enhance the region's agricultural community. Additionally, we are eager to explore how potential river valley studies can be used to improve the regions water quality with this state-of-the-art technology. The future of big data is here in the rural marketplace."

Senet's RAN Provider tools provide network operators, solution providers, tower companies, municipalities, and building owners with everything needed to rapidly design, deploy, and manage carrier-grade indoor and outdoor LoRaWAN networks.

"Building infrastructure for the IoT and other digitalization initiatives is crucial to support economic growth in the Ohio River Valley and other rural regions," said Roger Criblez, CEO of GRiT Technologies. "LoRaWAN has emerged as one of the most advanced, powerful, and cost-effective IoT solutions, and Senet's RAN Provider tools make the technology easily accessible.

Many organizations within the region have either set up small private IoT networks or haven't implemented them yet. Now, they will have access to carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks designed to support tremendous numbers of IoT devices and applications from the pilot phase to full production."

"Rural regions have significant and rebounding economic activity, yet lag behind urbanized areas when it comes to IoT connectivity," said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. "However, rural businesses require as much data about their assets, infrastructure, and operations as their urban neighbors to make better, data-driven decisions. Our partnership with GRiT Technologies is designed to level the playing field in the Ohio River Valley, providing the region access to a carrier-grade LoRaWAN network – from farms to factories and everywhere in-between."

Senet and GRiT Technologies will be participating in a panel discussion at the upcoming WISPAMERICA conference in New Orleans on Tuesday, March 15th from 3:15 - 4:45. The session, titled Helium and IoT and Your Network, will cover the opportunity Senet RAN Partners and WISPs have to benefit from the rapidly growing decentralized Helium LoRaWAN network. Senet and Helium recently announced an integration partnership that provides Senet customers, including RAN Partners, access to Helium network connectivity at no addition cost through its Extended Coverage services.

For more information on Senet's RAN Provider Services, visit: senetco.com/products-services/ran-provider-services/

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart-meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About GRiT Technologies

GRiT Technologies is an Internet management, operations, and consulting group formed in 2020. GRiT Technologies is located in Haubstadt, Indiana. The expertise of GRiT's founders is rooted in fiber and wireless Internet, network architecture, the Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing. By utilizing strategic partnerships, GRiT Technologies is helping ISPs rejuvenate rural communities by delivering a broadband signal otherwise not available. Visit GRiT Technologies on the web at www.grittechnologies.tech.