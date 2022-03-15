Fist Assist Devices, LLC Announces Australian Distribution Deal and Sales Launch

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fist Assist Devices, LLC, announces a three-year affiliation with Regional Health Care Group to commercialize and launch sales of the Fist Assist Model FA-1 device in Australia and New Zealand. The Fist Assist Model FA-1 is a wearable, patent protected, intermittent compression device that has CE Mark clearance for use in those conditions where vein dilation is desired in patients that will require or already have undergone arteriovenous fistula placement for eventual hemodialysis, in addition to help with infusion arm vein access for chemotherapy/radiology/phlebotomy access support. The Fist Assist FA-1 device also recently received FDA “Breakthrough Device” designation for pre-surgical vein dilation for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

“We are thrilled to combine forces with Regional Health Care Group for the official launch of the Fist Assist Model FA-1 device in Australia and New Zealand. This is a huge milestone as we now have a committed, dedicated, and exceptional commercialization arm that is poised to deeply penetrate the Oceana market,” said Tej Singh M.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fist Assist Devices, LLC. “I have been in contact with Regional Health Care Group over the past year and they have an exceptional track record of market growth and success in Australia. We are very excited to finalize this alliance and look forward to working with Regional Health Care Group to grow the Australian/New Zealand market for the FA-1 device. Our goal at Fist Assist is to support the patients in the region with arm vein care for their healthcare journey. This alliance will help us achieve more international opportunities!”

“We are excited to distribute and commercialize the innovative FA-1 device,” said Scott Clissold, National Business Development Manager of Regional Health Care Group, Inc. “We have been watching the Fist Assist technology and patiently awaiting the right time to commercialize a ground-breaking, market changing, and innovative device that will improve the patient journey with renal and cancer care in Australia. Plus, as a pneumatic compression device, the FA-1 is a new extension of our current portfolio and customer base. We are thrilled to work with the international Fist Assist team!”

About Fist Assist Devices, LLC

Fist Assist Devices, LLC is a privately held company from Las Vegas, NV that has developed the Fist Assist wearable technology over the past 30 years. The Fist Assist is globally patent protected and is a low-risk, intermittent, external wearable pneumatic compression device for arm massage and increased circulation in the United States to help with pain and assist with circulation for a host of medical conditions including general arm wellness. The company is initiating an Equity Crowdfunding launch in May 2022 to assist in global sales, education and commercialization. Separately, the device is cleared internationally to assist with increased forearm vein dilation and AV fistula dilation/maturation for many medical needs. The Fist Assist Model FA-1 device is distributed internationally per CE Mark regulatory indications and in the United States with the FDA allowed indications as an arm massager and increased circulation device via an alliance with AIROS® Medical, Inc. (www.airosmedical.com).

For USA sales information, connect to www.fistassistusa.com.

About Regional Health.

Regional Health Care Group (RHCG) is an Australian-owned highly successful Medical Distribution company with 40 plus years of experience in servicing the needs of the Medical Industry, both private and public, in Australia. RHCG is highly regarded in all clinical settings as a provider of medical consumables, contrast media and quality capital equipment across Australia. RHCG provides a unique one-stop-shop supply solution for medical consumables, pharmaceuticals, radiology contrast and equipment in Australia.

For further information, connect to https://rhcg.com.au.