Restore Hyper Wellness Partners with Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow To Inspire A Hyper Wellness® Lifestyle

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore), a leading provider of proactive wellness solutions, today announced its official partnership with Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow. Tim and Demi-Leigh join as investors and brand ambassadors. The partnership aligns with Restore’s core values of living the Hyper Wellness lifestyle and helping people do more living.

“Tim and Demi-Leigh exemplify the Hyper Wellness lifestyle that Restore promotes,” said Jim Donnelly, Restore’s CEO and Co-Founder. “They live very active and authentic lives. They proactively care for their health and inspire others to as well. Our partnership is a natural fit in achieving our shared mission, as we believe that everyone should have access to proactive health modalities that help them feel their best, so they can do more of what they love.”

Tim is an entrepreneur, speaker, football analyst and four-time New York Times best-selling author with his latest book just released, Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts. Demi-Leigh is a speaker, influencer, entrepreneur and Miss Universe 2017. Through the Tim Tebow Foundation, they dedicate time to restoring lives: celebrating people with special needs, caring for homeless and abandoned children, providing physical and spiritual care to children with profound medical needs, and fighting human trafficking. They use modalities offered at Restore such as IV drip therapy and cryotherapy to help their bodies boost their energy and natural defense systems, so they can tackle their busy schedules and do more to make an impact.

“We are thrilled to partner with Restore so we can help bring awareness and access to Hyper Wellness living to more people,” said Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow. “We eat clean, exercise and use modalities offered at Restore because we want to maintain our health and energy well into the future, so we can positively impact as many lives as possible.”

Founded in 2015, Restore is the fastest growing network of wellness studios in the country. Restore designed the best whole body cryotherapy experience in the world through its proprietary cryotherapy chambers, available only at Restore locations. Wellness IV drip therapy is also offered in the studios.*

Restore recently launched its first national brand campaign, grounded in its tagline “Restore. Do More.” The Tebows will be featured in future campaigns to build awareness for the award-winning brand, as it continues to expand to more locations across the U.S.

For more information about Restore Hyper Wellness, its approach to proactive health and innovative modalities, please visit restore.com.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore) is the award-winning creator of an innovative new category of care—Hyper Wellness®. Restore delivers expert guidance and an extensive array of cutting-edge wellness modalities integrated under one roof. These modalities include biomarker assessments, IV drip therapy, intramuscular (IM) shots, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole body and localized cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red light therapy, compression, HydraFacial, Circadia and Cryoskin. Restore’s mission is to make Hyper Wellness accessible and affordable so people can do more of what they love to do.

*Medical services are provided by an independently-operated physician entity.

About Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is a two-time national college football champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick, ESPN contributor, and former professional baseball player. He is the author of Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts along with four New York Times bestsellers including This is the Day, Shaken and Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember. His second children’s book, Bronco and Friends: Mission Possible will be released by WaterBrook on March 29, 2022. Tim’s true passion remains the work of the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF) which he began in 2010. The foundation’s mission is to bring Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. Tim is married to Demi-Leigh Tebow, (nee Nel-Peters). They live in Jacksonville, Florida, with their three dogs, Chunk, Kobe, and Paris.

About Demi-Leigh Tebow

Demi-Leigh Tebow is a South African model, speaker, influencer, entrepreneur, and Miss Universe 2017. Demi-Leigh is a survivor of a violent carjacking that took place in early 2017. The experience empowered her to create the #Unbreakable campaign where she partners with self-defense experts and other educators who train women how to handle life-threatening situations, including sexual harassment, assault and abusive relationships. Demi-Leigh is planning on launching a number of purpose-driven businesses this year, and has already taken strides with her jewelry line 153 Jewelry. Along with her entrepreneurial endeavors, Demi-Leigh continues to serve as an activist, social influencer, motivational speaker, model, and dog mom. Demi-Leigh resides with her husband Tim in Jacksonville.