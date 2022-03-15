ACTIA Partners With Webbing for Global Data Connectivity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webbing, a global MVNO connectivity provider for Enterprise Mobility and IoT, today announced a long and strategic partnership with ACTIA and the company’s telematics solutions. Webbing will provide ACTIA’s Automotive Applications and Off Highway solutions with eUICC technology and global data connectivity with their WebbingCNCT solution.

Webbing will support ACTIA with the latest in eUICC technology, also known as eSIM, and very competitive worldwide data rates. Webbing’s comprehensive solutions ensure compliance with data sovereignty regulations with true SIM localizations. The WebbingCNCT solution is the easiest way to remotely provision and connect devices worldwide. It streamlines global deployments and ensures secure connectivity wherever the device is located. It provides DDoS attack protection, botnet disruption, malware scanning and prevention, phishing prevention and real-time malicious traffic monitoring, making it the most secure way to connect your IoT deployments.

The WebbingCNCT solution will be implemented in ACTIA’s new ACU6 platform engineered in Mjärdevi Science Park Linköping, Sweden by ACTIA Nordic AB, a company of the ACTIA group, a global connectivity technology leader with over 30 years of experience delivering scalable telematics solutions to automotive, trucks, and off highway OEMs worldwide. ACTIA currently has 7 million units in daily use in more than 130 countries. ACU6 is an off-the-shelf ruggedized platform for Off Highway applications, including pre-installed data connectivity subscription and device management. The ACU6 combined with the many advantages available within ACTIA offers customers a state-of-the-art, one stop connectivity solution.

“After a thorough analysis of the many global IoT connectivity offerings, we chose to partner with Webbing because of their technical flexibility, global coverage, and their future proof connectivity solution,” says Christian Sahlén, CEO of ACTIA Nordic AB.

WebbingCNCT provides secure, reliable, and continuous internet connection for devices wherever they are located. Its failover capabilities offer superior global access to reliable and high-quality internet at a low latency. Enterprises can seamlessly provision profiles, implement data plans across IoT deployments, optimize connectivity costs and fully manage different subscriptions in real time. WebbingCNCT delivers a global carrier network with the best of class for coverage, logistics and processes, costs, security, and other features across one SIM, SKU, Invoice and Portal.

“We demonstrated very high flexibility and innovative technology, proving to be the perfect connectivity partner for ACTIA and their future business. To be part of ACTIA’s journey into the next generation of telematics and connectivity is a testament to Webbing’s attractive IoT offering,” said Per Gadenius, VP Channels & Strategic Alliances at Webbing.

About Webbing

Webbing is a global data MVNO that delivers innovative enterprise grade, global connectivity and IoT services. Our secured network of 600+ mobile carriers across more than 200 countries, ensures superior data connectivity between businesses, people, and things wherever the device is located.

Since our foundation in 2010, we have been developing revolutionary SIM technology, powerful management platforms and a robust global network that revolutionize your data, making it relevant and actionable. Our leading-edge solutions deliver a streamlined, centralized, and scalable means of deploying and managing organizations' global fleet of devices. Our experts assist in every step of the device on boarding process to ensure you are set up to meet your organization’s connectivity needs.

About ACTIA

The ACTIA group is a family Company created in 1986, with company headquartered in Toulouse, France. The family character is a guarantee for long term sustainability of the group and to keep our entrepreneurial spirit. ACTIA’s main strength is the ability to go from idea to design and from design to high quality manufacturing. ACTIA serves a wide range of demanding customer segments like automotive, rail, aeronautics, space, energy and telecommunications. At ACTIA, we are committed to serving the social challenges in the areas of mobility, connectivity, safety and most important to protect the environment. Our most important asset to is skilled and dedicated employees who secure the quality stamp of ACTIA on everything we do.

Follow Webbing

LinkedIn

Twitter