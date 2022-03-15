CORRECTING and REPLACING Adobe Empowers Brands to Succeed in the Metaverse

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--URL in paragraph above Adobe boilerplate should read: www.adobe.com/metaverse.html (instead of www.adobe.com/metaverse).

ADOBE EMPOWERS BRANDS TO SUCCEED IN THE METAVERSE

Adobe empowers agencies and brands to adapt to the demands of immersive 3D design to streamline marketing production, product design and more

Adobe collaborates with The Coca-Cola Company, Epic Games, NASCAR, NVIDIA and others on 3D content creation, e-commerce and portable immersive experiences

Adobe previews new 3D and augmented reality (AR) tools for immersive experiences

At Adobe Summit – The Digital Experience Conference, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced a series of innovations, integrations and investments designed to position brands to succeed in the metaverse.

Building upon the capabilities Adobe currently offers for creating immersive 3D experiences, e-commerce platforms and digital experiences, Adobe announced innovations for designing, creating and delivering engaging and realistic virtual experiences to millions of users. New integrations across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud will bring Adobe’s 3D content creation and personalization solutions to businesses across a wide spectrum of industries.

Adobe also released a playbook for brands and previewed its upcoming Substance 3D Modeler as well as augmented reality (AR) shopping tools. In addition, Adobe unveiled collaborations with leading brands – including The Coca-Cola Company, Epic Games, NASCAR and NVIDIA – on an array of technology advances and experiences that include the key ingredients of metaverse readiness:

3D and other immersive content creation: Today’s immersive experiences, including games and interactive commerce and educational experiences, are largely built using Adobe’s industry-leading 3D and immersive content creation tools, Substance 3D and Aero. Smart brands are using 3D design workflows, such as virtual photography with tools like Substance Stager, to make their product design and marketing content production better, faster and more efficient.

Virtual commerce experiences: Today, Adobe works with thousands of businesses to power digital storefronts and other e-commerce experiences. This expertise, as well as cross-cloud integrations, empowers businesses to create immersive experiences where users shop for both virtual and physical products in the virtual world.

Portability of virtual identities and possessions: Today, Adobe empowers brands to deliver unified, personalized digital experiences to their customers, no matter where they are or what channel they’re engaging. Adobe is building on its expertise to enable users in the metaverse and other immersive experiences to design their unique online personas and possessions and use these customized assets inside of virtual worlds.

“The metaverse and other immersive experiences will only succeed if they are feature-rich, personalized, engaging and have interactive content,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Adobe Creative Cloud. “To lead in the metaverse, brands should start creating 3D and immersive content now – it will not only prepare them for the future, but make their product design and creation of marketing and e-commerce assets better, faster and cheaper.”

The metaverse consists of immersive experiences that enable people to interact in virtual worlds. It will power the next wave of innovation, including a broad range of shared experiences addressing work, gaming, e-commerce, robotics, trainings for autonomous vehicles and climate change research.

As Adobe moves to integrate its creative 3D and immersive tools with Adobe Experience Cloud, its first integrations planned are Adobe Commerce, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics and Adobe Target. Previously, Adobe announced tighter integration of 3D content, effects and capabilities across its portfolio of Creative Cloud applications.

“As the web evolves, there will be greater demand than ever for data-driven, immersive experiences that include e-commerce, multi-user functionality and the ability to own and export customized versions of your identity and possessions across virtual worlds,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business, Adobe. “Adobe Experience Cloud will be integral to brands’ efforts to build personalized, immersive experiences such as these.”

Customer Momentum

“At Coca-Cola, we’re committed to preserving the craft of creativity and design – in the real world and the digital world too,” said Rapha Abreu, global vice president of design, The Coca-Cola Company. “Adobe helps bring digital innovation to our physical products, and we look forward to working together to extend the magic of Coca-Cola to the rapidly expanding virtual world with immersive design experiences.”

“Whether you’re a game developer, architect or automotive designer, today’s consumers expect truly immersive interactive experiences,” said Marc Petit, vice president, Unreal Engine Ecosystem at Epic Games. “Together with Adobe, we’re developing new tools that empower creators to build real-time 3D experiences that push the boundaries of photorealistic immersion.”

“At NASCAR, we’re committed to giving our fans the ultimate experience, whether they’re at the track, watching from home or engaging with us in the virtual world,” said Wyatt Hicks, managing director, NASCAR Digital Media. “We’re enthusiastic about partnering with Adobe to continue delivering immersive fan experiences across all platforms.”

“NVIDIA is working at the cutting-edge to build foundational technologies that allow enterprises, developers and artists to create and connect within virtual worlds. Working with Adobe to evangelize open, common 3D standards like Universal Scene Description will empower our design and engineering teams to bring 3D assets across virtual worlds,” said Richard Kerris, vice president of the Omniverse development platform at NVIDIA.

Metaverse Playbook

At Adobe Summit, Adobe unveiled a “Metaverse Playbook” [download white paper here] to empower agencies and brands to adapt to the demands of designing in 3D and immersive environments to streamline marketing production, product design and more. Additional areas included in the playbook are new insights on the core ecosystem of partners to fast-track brands on their road to metaverse readiness.

Adobe Previews Immersive Innovations

Later this year, Adobe will expand its 3D capabilities in Adobe’s Substance 3D Collection, which currently includes Substance 3D Stager, Painter, Sampler, Designer and 3D Asset Library, with an all-new Substance 3D Modeler app, making the collection the only end-to-end solution for 3D visuals and experiences. Adobe’s 3D tools are used extensively in top immersive games, including Fortnite, Roblox, Halo and Flight Simulator. They are also used to create exceptional entertainment experiences, including Dune, The Mandalorian and Blade Runner 2049.

Adobe will also continue integrating its 3D content, effects and capabilities across Creative Cloud applications, building on recently released integrations with Illustrator and After Effects. In addition, Adobe offers an industry-leading tool for authoring experiences in augmented reality, Adobe Aero.

During “Sneaks” at Adobe Summit, Adobe previewed cutting-edge immersive tools from Adobe’s research labs, including tools that will empower businesses to bring e-commerce experiences to the metaverse and other virtual, digital experiences. Specifically, Adobe will preview AR shopping capabilities that enable marketers to embed AR markers into digital images on their websites. Customers will be able to take a photo of a product online and automatically see its exact size and fit rendered in their home – merging the virtual and physical worlds.

For more information on Adobe’s metaverse-related initiatives, visit www.adobe.com/metaverse.html.

