Adobe Announces Expansion of Ecosystem with New Partners and Developer Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Adobe Summit – The Digital Experience Conference, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced a significant expansion of its partner ecosystem that’s creating expanded opportunities for its technology and solution partners – along with developers – to deliver more personal experiences to millions, while accelerating content velocity and making customer journeys seamless.

New capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud – produced through technology partner integrations – are available for customers to deploy today, including buy online pickup in-store, free two-day shipping and payment services. Over the past year, Adobe and its solution partners – who have attained 30% growth year-over-year (YoY) – have achieved significant momentum in scaling Adobe Experience Cloud. Meanwhile, Adobe is providing developers with additional tools for building and deploying cloud-based applications that work seamlessly across its products’ headless tools, providing flexibility to create custom user experiences with Adobe technology.

“When we put more power in the hands of developers, technology and solution partners, good things happen,” said Justin Merickel, vice president of business development at Adobe. “Adobe is laser-focused on growing and empowering our ecosystem to expand the value that Adobe Experience Cloud customers derive from our applications.”

In February, Gartner cited Adobe’s extensive ecosystem in its Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, in which Adobe received the top position for execution and vision. It cited the breadth of the ecosystem – which includes design, creative, marketing and advertising agencies along with solutions partners – in addition to Adobe’s creative tools. Gartner also credited Adobe with providing many options to its customers for deploying and supporting its products.

Technology Partnerships Deliver New Capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud

Anaplan: Marketing teams can now bring Anaplan’s suite of financial and budgeting capabilities into their Adobe Workfront work management and planning. With this strategic partnership between Anaplan and Adobe, marketers have a newfound ability to stay on budget and on deadline.

FedEx: Merchants will have the option to enable features like free two-day shipping, easy returns and seamless checkout to their storefronts. In addition, they gain access to post-purchase logistics intelligence.

OneTrust: Brands can now bring smoother digital experiences to customers by simplifying the ways users give consent and express their preferences and streamlining the ways this information is analyzed and actionized – thanks to OneTrust’s consent management platform and Adobe Real-Time CDP.

PayPal: Merchants can now accept popular payment methods with Payment Services for Adobe Commerce built on PayPal’s Commerce Platform, including credit cards, debit cards and Venmo. In addition, they can access PayPal payment innovations, including cryptocurrency transactions and local payment methods.

Walmart: Merchants can now offer buy online, pick up in-store experiences at their own storefront locations. In addition, they can syndicate their products via the Walmart Marketplace, allowing them to expand their customer base.

The Weather Company, an IBM Business: Brands can now use real-time weather data from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to design digital experiences on Adobe Experience Platform. For example, merchants can use this information to recommend umbrellas to customers on a rainy day or snow shovels on a stormy one.

Momentum with Solution Partners

Adobe’s partnership with global agencies is scaling Adobe Experience Cloud while helping our solution partners realize significant business growth. Over the past year, Adobe has grown its 4,000-strong network of partners by more than 200. Adobe’s solution partners have attained 30% YoY growth thanks to their collaborations with Adobe.

“In the evolving digital economy, personalization is the new name of the game,” said Justin Ablett, global Adobe lead at IBM Consulting. “Our relationship with Adobe allows us to accelerate our clients’ digital transformation so they can deliver unparalleled customer experiences.”

New Developer Tools

Over 460,000 developers and community members use Adobe Exchange, Adobe’s enterprise marketplace of thousands of third-party applications, extensions, plug-ins, scripts and more, to further extend the functionality of Adobe Experience Cloud. Adobe’s latest tools help developers customize their applications for more personalized customer experiences and include:

Adobe App Builder for Commerce and Experience Manager: Empowers developers with tools to build and deploy cloud-native web applications aimed at creating customized content, commerce and document experiences that work seamlessly across Adobe applications. App Builder for Commerce is expected to be available in the second half of the year.

Headless Commerce Capabilities: Provides developers with the flexibility to create their own custom user experiences with Adobe’s technology. For example, brands can create their own custom storefront that’s powered by Adobe’s e-commerce tools.

Adobe PDF Services API integration with Workfront Fusion: Gives developers access to APIs that enable the automation of approval and signature workflows, along with centralized visibility into the status of documents.

Adobe PDF Services Connector for Microsoft Power Automate: Helps developers build multi-step, dynamic workflows for complex documents involved in contracts, client/employee onboarding, financial reporting and data analysis and retrieval.

Source and Destination Software Development Kits (SDKs): Makes it easy for developers and partners to create integrations with Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Real-Time CDP to expedite time-to-value for customers. Partners can build source and destination connectors or extensions for Real-Time CDP Connections.

