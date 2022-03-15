Adobe Unveils New AI Innovations for Personalizing Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Adobe Summit – The Digital Experience Conference, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced new capabilities powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine, that are embedded throughout Adobe Experience Cloud. These new capabilities – which enable businesses to deliver seamless customer journeys – build upon hundreds of AI and machine learning (ML) innovations that are already embedded throughout Adobe’s products. Over 80% of Adobe Experience Cloud customers already use AI features to power their digital experiences. The AI capabilities announced today include product recommendations, live search results, intelligent budget forecasting and allocation, cross-channel budget optimization and intelligent content creation and delivery.

“With Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI engine, it’s now possible to achieve things that were previously beyond imagination, like having millions of one-on-one interactions with customers at the same time, and in real-time,” said Adobe Fellow Anil Kamath. “Adobe has been in the AI game for more than 15 years, and we’re able to leverage trillions of data and content assets to provide businesses with the insights that drive customer behavior.”

New AI and ML capabilities embedded throughout Adobe Experience Cloud provide brands with additional opportunities to drive greater efficiency, revenue and business growth, including:

Sales opportunity predictions (Adobe Real-Time CDP): With multiple people in a buying team and multiple touchpoints across digital and physical interactions, determining which buying teams are likely to purchase can be challenging. It requires combining and analyzing data from various technologies and complex calculations. By applying Predictive Lead and Account Scoring to insights within Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), B2B marketing teams can focus their resources on the right prospects. They can easily determine when it is the right time for sales teams to engage with prospective buyers based on how their behavior resembles that of actual buyers. This capability will also be available with Adobe Marketo Engage later this year.

Cross-channel budget optimization (Customer Journey Analytics): Getting a complete picture of how campaigns perform across the entire customer journey can be a challenge. Now attribution models from Attribution AI can be incorporated into Customer Journey Analytics, giving brands a unified view of how online and offline campaigns are performing. Customers also benefit from return on investment (ROI) insights and the ability to configure attribution models that best fit their business.

AI-driven product recommendations and live search results (Adobe Commerce): With AI-driven product recommendations in Adobe Commerce, business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) brands can leverage AI to suggest relevant products based on shopper behavior, product sales, product features, visual elements and popular trends. This provides a tailored experience for the shopper and improves merchants’ conversion, retention, cross-sell and up-sell motions. Live Search from Adobe Commerce combines real-time catalog data with the AI capabilities of Adobe Sensei to enable ultra-fast, highly relevant and personalized search results. Adobe Sensei helps merchants identify search facets automatically for each shopper query, so they don’t have to spend time writing long and cumbersome site search rules.

Intelligent budget forecasting and allocation (Attribution AI): Accurately forecasting and allocating marketing budgets can be challenging for today’s brands. Historical data often serves as a key data point but may not reflect the fast-paced shifts in consumer preferences, especially on digital channels. Adobe is simplifying the process with a new AI-driven capability – Marketing Mix Modeling. This advanced predictive modeling capability combines historical data with real-time insights from Adobe’s Attribution AI service to help brands easily and accurately analyze marketing spend and campaign performance for the most effective offline and online channels.

During “Sneaks” at Adobe Summit, Adobe will also provide attendees with a sneak peek of several AI innovations from Adobe’s research labs focused on helping brands build great customer experiences. The ‘Go Beyond Conversion’ sneak, for example, uses AI to create customer experience scores on brand websites. Brands can learn how site visitors interact with content and direct customers to improved experiences to increase conversion.

“Personalized customer experiences are a key differentiator for brands in today’s digital economy,” said Ritu Jyoti, IDC group vice president, Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Automation Research. “For brands to deliver the experiences consumers value they need AI technology, like Adobe Sensei, to analyze customer data, predict behavior and ultimately power the delivery of contextually relevant experiences quickly, even from the first interaction.”

All of Adobe’s AI initiatives are guided by principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency. Adobe holds itself to the highest standards for developing AI ethically, responsibly and inclusive of Adobe’s customers and communities.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2022 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.