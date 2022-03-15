BARK Announces $10 Million Commitment for In-Kind Donations to Greater Good Charities to Aid Dogs in Need

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand for dogs and their people with a mission to Make All Dogs Happy, today announced a new long-term partnership with Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit working to amplify the good in the world. BARK will donate an initial $10 million in BARK products to enhance and expand initiatives by Greater Good Charities’ partner shelters and rescues to drive adoptions. This partnership represents BARK’s largest single community commitment to date and follows a decade of BARK support for various shelters and other dog-centered causes.

BARK will support Greater Good Charities and its partners through the donation of various BARK products across its Play, Food, Home and Health categories. To kick off the partnership, Greater Good Charities is working with partner shelters to utilize thousands of BARK’s memory foam dog beds to help shelters enhance adoption drives and create dog adoption starter kits when individuals and families adopt new dogs. In addition, the organization is offering BARK dog beds to pet-friendly domestic violence and homeless shelters to help families in crisis create a safe haven for their pup.

“ Many of our pet shelter partners have reported that adoptions have continued to decline since 2021, while many crisis organizations have reported that homelessness and domestic abuse are on the rise,” said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “ BARK’s donations and long-term support will help countless shelter dogs find forever homes and also help preserve the human-animal bond when families and their pets are in crisis.”

“ BARK’s mission is to make all dogs happy, and we’re committed to helping dogs flourish where they’re most loved: at home,” said Matt Meeker, co-founder and CEO, BARK. “ We’re proud to team with Greater Good Charities on an impactful effort to increase adoptions and to help shelters feel a little more like home for dogs and families in crisis.”

BARK’s partnership with Greater Good Charities is an expansion of the company’s ongoing work in giving back to dogs and their people. Since 2017, working with an internal network of over 1,000 partners in dogs and animal welfare across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, BARK has donated around $1 million annually in goods, services and direct funding in order to help dogs stay in homes. BARK also makes a point to open its spaces in the places where the company has a presence, from lending office space to nonprofits, to employees volunteering and fostering animals in need, to creating large donation events.

To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good in the world, visit greatergood.org. For more information on BARK and to learn how BARK is making life with dogs more magical, visit bark.co.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, personalized meal plans and supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, personalized nutrition and meal plans with BARK Eats; and health and wellness products that meet dogs’ needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at https://bark.co/ for more information.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, and has provided more than $400 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to over 5,000 charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.