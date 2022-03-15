Blackhawk Network Partners with Custom Business Solutions to Drive New Payment Power

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With digital payment options continuing to drive innovation in the restaurant and retail space, Blackhawk Network is entering a relationship with point-of-sale software pioneer, Custom Business Solutions (CBS). CBS offers innovative digital solutions for restaurants and retailers, and Blackhawk’s leading payment solution capabilities will help drive continued growth in the point-of-sale space.

As trends in payments continue to expand to include alternative payment methods such as digital wallets, cryptocurrencies and Buy Now, Pay Later, this collaboration drives a major advantage for restaurant and retail partners. Research1 from Blackhawk shows that 63 percent of respondents report they are more likely to shop at a retailer if they accept the digital payments they use, and 73 percent of respondents say they want to be able to pay the same way they pay online and in-store1. Most critically for the restaurant space is the fact that a secure (47%), fast (36%) and easy (39%) checkout process are factors that matter most to surveyed consumers.

“We are delighted to collaborate with CBS, a highly-regarded company driving innovative payment solutions to the restaurant and retail world,” said Tristan Roffey, VP & Group Head, Global Strategy at Blackhawk Network. “Further accelerating our growth in the restaurant and grocery space is a top priority for Blackhawk, and the incredible team at CBS is the perfect partner.”

For more than 20 years, Custom Business Solutions and its NorthStar point-of-sale software has been helping restauranteurs integrate technology solutions that improve the customer experience and drive profitability. NorthStar Order Entry is a leading, fully integrated point-of-sale software solution for the hospitality industry that offers diverse customer ordering options, including staff-facing point-of-sale, table-based guest ordering, kiosk ordering, online orders, and mobile device ordering. The company's NorthStar mobile manager provides real-time data collection and reporting from a mobile device.

“Our continued evolution in bringing new payment options and ideas to life makes this partnership with Blackhawk Network an incredibly valuable addition to our growth,” said Anthony Presley, CTO of Custom Business Solutions. “Driving scalable, omni-channel payment options for our clients positions us for success as leaders and innovators in the space.”

Known for being a pioneer in bringing together disparate payments and shopping experiences, Blackhawk is a driving force in innovating tomorrow’s digital experiences. To learn more about Blackhawk Network’s suite of innovative payment solutions, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network:

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Custom Business Solutions (CBS)

California-based Custom Business Solutions has decades of experience in cash management for restaurant companies to address market changes in technology and its rapid adoption in the hospitality industry. Developed expressly for the food-service industry by Custom Business Solutions, NorthStar delivers a robust cloud-based omnichannel point-of-sale system for hospitality businesses that integrates point of sale, guest ordering, kiosk, web and online ordering into one solution. In addition to being EMV compliant, NorthStar is processor agnostic and allows hospitality businesses to choose their credit card processing company. For more information, visit https://cbsnorthstar.com.

1 The “Global Digital Payments” study is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between March 2 and April 5, 2021. The sample size included over 13,000 respondents in nine countries.