Chase Freedom® Announces Amazon and Select Streaming Services as Quarterly Categories in Q2 2022

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Chase Freedom announced new rotating quarterly categories for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers: Amazon.com and select streaming services. The quarterly categories allow cardmembers to earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from April 1 through June 30, 2022.

“Streaming has become such a big part of consumers’ lives that we decided to help cardmembers earn cash back while enjoying their favorite shows on top platforms,” said Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “Cardmembers can also get rewarded for their spring cleaning by earning cash back when shopping on Amazon.com for supplies, products to organize their home or any other purchases.”

Amazon: cardmembers have the opportunity to earn cash back on a broad mix of everyday necessities in a one-stop shop.

cardmembers have the opportunity to earn cash back on a broad mix of everyday necessities in a one-stop shop. Select streaming services: purchasing streaming services to keep up with the latest shows and movies can certainly add up, making this category extra rewarding for cardmembers who love to binge-watch.

Along with 5% rotating categories, Freedom Flex cardmembers always earn cash back on a variety of other purchases including: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards, 3% cashback on dining and drugstores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. In addition to these rewards, Freedom Flex cardmembers receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits, including cell phone protection and perks with Lyft, Shoprunner, and more, along with Priceless Experiences.

New Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn a $200 sign-up bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

For additional information on the participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex’s first quarter category offer, visit Chase.com/Freedom or Chase.com/FreedomFlex beginning April 1, 2022.

