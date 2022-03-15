OuiSi Launches Newest Title — OuiSi Nature — In Partnership with Sixteen International Photographers

OuiSi Nature is a set of 210 visually-connecting photo cards with games and activities that foster creativity and inspire curiosity about the environment. Through a unique collaboration with sixteen international nature and wildlife photographers, each photo card is an invitation to connect with the beauty of our planet. (PHOTO: OuiSi Inc.)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OuiSi (“we-see”), an innovative toy and games company, is excited to announce the official launch of OuiSi Nature: Games of Visual Connection.

Akin to its flagship product, OuiSi Original, OuiSi Nature is a set of 210 visually-connecting photo cards with games and activities that foster creativity and inspire curiosity about the environment. Through this unique collaboration with sixteen international nature and wildlife photographers, each photo card is an invitation to connect with the beauty of our planet.

“The heart of OuiSi Nature aligns perfectly with my philosophy as an artist, scientist, and outdoor educator,” said Meg Madden, photographer and mushroom specialist. “When humans meaningfully connect with nature, they are more likely to take care of it.”

“OuiSi Nature is an experience that cuts across all ages and languages and supports nature photographers doing important work for our planet,” said Melissa Groo, a wildlife conservation photographer, writer and educator.

In addition to Madden and Groo, OuiSi Nature features works of photographers Camille Seaman, Christian Ziegler, Daniel Beltra, Inaê Guion, Inka Cresswell, Jen Guyton, Jose G Martinez-Fonseca, Joseph Saunders, Kate Vylet, Kiliii Yuyan, Lenz Lim, Matt Berger, Octavio Aburto and Tania Escobar.

To celebrate the launch of OuiSi Nature, the Company is excited to announce a unique Buy-One-Give-One (BOGO) campaign. For each copy of OuiSi Nature purchased through March 31st, 2022, a second copy will be donated to a range of organizations committed to education, social work and therapeutic services.

“With the BOGO launch of OuiSi Nature, we cherish the opportunity to share something with the world that adds to one’s feeling of “connectedness” - with each other, with one’s creativity and with our incredible planet,” said Paul Brillinger, CEO and founder of OuiSi.

About OuiSi

OuiSi is a toy and game company making products for open-ended and multigenerational play. OuiSi believes that making real connection is the ultimate contribution and that life is a richer experience when we are curious about each other, ourselves and our planet. OuiSi won multiple awards in 2021 for its novel and creative gameplay. OuiSi was founded in 2017 by Paul Brillinger.