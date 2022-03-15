White Oak Healthcare Finance Closes Credit Facility to Behavioral Health Provider Youth Opportunity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC (“White Oak”) announced today that it acted as sole lender and administrative agent of a senior credit facility to recapitalize and extend growth capital to Youth Opportunity Investments (“YOI”), a provider of adolescent and psychiatric treatment services across four US states.

Founded in 2009, and headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, YOI provides comprehensive residential treatment services to adolescents, addressing individuals who have experienced neglect, substance abuse, mental health and behavioral issues. The company leverages individualized treatment plans, evidence-based practices and interactive technology which have resulted in superior clinical outcomes in the industry.

“YOI is distinguished by their experienced management team, mission-oriented culture, and their proprietary clinical approach which empowers individuals,” said Ross Eldridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Originations Officer at White Oak. “We are excited to support the YOI management team’s continued geographic and service expansion in trauma care, psychiatric care and other behavioral services.”

“We are extremely excited about our financial partnership and strong relationship with White Oak,” said Ronald Hunter, CEO at YOI. “White Oak demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within our sector and operated with transparency throughout the transaction process,” Mr. Hunter added.

About Youth Opportunity

Youth Opportunity Investments was founded in 2009 as an adolescent treatment provider focused on improving the lives of at-risk youth. The Company serves individuals through residential treatment facilities in Florida, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas. The Company maintains >1,000 clinical and support staff providing behavioral health services including trauma-informed care, mental health care and treatment programs to address substance abuse and co-occurring disorders.

About White Oak Healthcare Finance

White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC (“WOHCF”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a lender to all subsectors within the healthcare industry including healthcare services, pharma and life sciences, medical devices, healthcare technology, healthcare real estate, hospitals and SNFs. WOHCF has deep domain expertise with a sole focus on healthcare, which enables it to provide flexible and creative solutions with certainty of execution. WOHCF offers a differentiated product set including cash flow term loans, asset based loans and ABL Stretch facilities, unitranche facilities, last out financings, real estate financings, equipment financings and opportunistic investments.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“WOGA”) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Together with its financing affiliates, WOGA provides over twenty lending products to the market, including term, asset-based, and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.