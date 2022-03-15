H.B. Fuller Taps Media Personality, Internet Influencer and TV Star Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage® as a Spokesman for the Gorilla Professional Grade® Brand of Adhesives, Sealants, and Lubricants

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) announces a new partnership with Richard Rawlings, owner of Gas Monkey Garage, social media maverick, and star of numerous hit TV series, such as Fast N’ Loud® and Garage Rehab, to promote the Gorilla Professional Grade (also known as GorillaPro®) product line in the US and Canada.

Rawlings will appear in a series of promotions and media as a spokesperson for the Gorilla Professional Grade MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) products that include thread lockers, retaining compounds, gasketing sealants, instant adhesives, epoxies, urethanes, and anti-seize lubricants.

Rawlings and his team at Gas Monkey Garage are exclusively utilizing the Gorilla Professional Grade chemical tools when repairing their shop equipment, along with using the products during professional automotive restoration projects. Rawlings also will promote the products in various Gas Monkey® video series, how-to videos, social media content, public appearances, and special events.

The unique partnership between H.B. Fuller and Rawlings will enable Gorilla Professional Grade products to disrupt an industry that, for decades, has been overshadowed by one or two legacy brands. This partnership is among the first of its kind in the industry to promote directly to and engage with professional maintenance personnel.

“Richard Rawlings has a unique entrepreneurial spirit, has driven considerable growth with Gas Monkey Garage through a vast following of people, and is one of the fastest growing influencers with maintenance professionals,” said Scott Pergande, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for H.B. Fuller’s Engineering Adhesives business unit. “The Gorilla Professional Grade products are innovative chemical tools that are designed specifically for maintenance professionals to use daily in the most demanding and difficult environments. Under an exclusive trademark license agreement with The Gorilla Glue Company, H.B. Fuller has created GorillaPro, a professional grade line of products for maintenance, repair, and operations professionals, and will target Richard Rawling’s key audience demographics. Richard has built an exceptional following of professionals and will help to promote GorillaPro and assist us in reaching deeper and wider to key customers and users.”

As part of the partnership, Gas Monkey Garage will build a one-of-a-kind custom service vehicle in an 8-part video series premiering on Rawling’s social media channels. Rawlings will tap his creative vision to fabricate an “ultimate service truck” with a working utility bed that will serve as a showcase for GorillaPro products for the MRO industry. The truck build series is scheduled to premiere in mid-2022 and into the third quarter of 2022.

“GorillaPro is a full line of professional grade products built specifically for mechanics, facility, and maintenance professionals, tradesmen, and blue-collar workers,” said Rawlings. “For us at Gas Monkey Garage, we saw the opportunity to connect our audience and followers with products we trust and use daily. We’ve put a plan together that will allow us to have some fun and that our viewers will enjoy watching. We know that a lot of people out there are set in their ways when it comes to what chemical tools they historically have used in their shops, and we’re going to love showing everyone that GorillaPro products will truly exceed their expectations. Bottom line, these products are Brute Strength. Professional Grade.™, and that’s what it’s all about."

About Gorilla Professional Grade

H.B. Fuller and The Gorilla Glue Company have combined technology, innovation, and unbridled brute strength to deliver the next evolution of solutions for countless industrial fixes, through Gorilla Professional Grade, a best-in-class MRO product line that includes thread lockers, retaining compounds, gasketing sealants, instant adhesives, epoxies, and urethanes, and anti-seize lubricants. All Gorilla Professional Grade products and packaging in the portfolio are designed to ensure plant uptime and mechanical equipment reliability while helping professional maintenance personnel with best-in-class tools, like a variety of single-use, easy-to-mix DOUBLE/BUBBLE® epoxies, and signature instant adhesives with soft round bottles and clog-free dispense tips, as well as anaerobic gel pump packaging for easier use and handheld dispensing. Gorilla Professional Grade products are sold through a network of distributors and via www.gorillapro.com. Links will be posted by Richard Rawlings promoting this professorial grade product line.

For more information visit hbfuller.com or gorillapro.com.

About Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage

Richard Rawlings, owner and founder of Gas Monkey Garage, is the star of the international hit series “Fast N’ Loud®” & “Garage Rehab”. Since the inception of Gas Monkey Garage in 2004, Richard Rawlings continues to be anything except ordinary. Having built two commissioned custom cars for Hot Wheels®, setting numerous world records, and cementing Gas Monkey Garage as a household name, Richard does anything but blend in!

Aside from his garage and television shows, Rawlings is a savvy businessman, turning Gas Monkey Garage into a full-fledged brand, owning multiple restaurants/venues, selling merchandise worldwide, and becoming a social media maverick boasting 20+ million followers. Learn more about Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey at GasMonkeyGarage.com.

Unless otherwise noted, trademarks are property of H.B. Fuller Company or one of its affiliated entities. Gorilla, GorillaPro and Gorilla Professional Grade are registered trademarks of The Gorilla Glue Company. Gas Monkey and Gas Monkey Garage are registered trademarks of Gas Monkey Holding’s LLC. Fast N’ Loud is a registered trademark of Discovery Communications, LLC. Hot Wheels is a registered trademark of Mattel, Inc.