Evidation, VA Collaborate to Enroll Veterans in Personalized Heart Health Program

WASHINGTON & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evidation and the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Health Administration Innovation Ecosystem (VHAIE) announced today an initiative to enroll Veterans in Heart Health on Evidation—a specialized heart health program built on the Evidation app that encourages individuals to understand and engage with their cardiovascular health from anywhere, using their smartphones and wearable devices.

Heart Health on Evidation was co-developed with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and is open to Veterans and individuals with and without heart disease. Participants can track relevant heart health data over time, including activity, mood, symptom, and weight data. Data collected is shared back directly with individuals in weekly summary reports. The program offers access to clinically-backed educational content on topics like heart medication, nutrition, and stress management from ACC’s CardioSmart patient program. Veterans can download the app and register for the program at evidation.com/veterans.

“Veterans who join Heart Health can track and understand their heart health and chronic conditions outside of the doctor’s office, from anywhere,” said Veterans Health Administration Innovation Ecosystem, Senior Innovation Fellow, Arash Harzand, M.D. “Daily activity, sleep and mood can have a serious impact on heart health and this program gives Veterans an opportunity to measure and engage with these important personal health metrics.”

For nearly a decade, Evidation has helped people understand their health outside of the doctor’s office, using the Evidation app and everyday devices like smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers. Built upon a foundation of user privacy and individual control over health data, Evidation is trusted by more than 4.6 million users across the United States.

“We’re proud to work with the VA to provide a platform where Veterans can better understand their heart health, access personalized content and programs, and get support to take evidence-based actions to improve their health. We look forward to finding new ways to build community and support Veterans in their health journey,” said Deborah Kilpatrick, Ph.D., Co-CEO of Evidation.

Originally launched in December 2020 in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology, Heart Health on Evidation is accessible via iOS or Android mobile app or via web browser. Wearables are not required or provided, but individuals have the option to connect a wearable device of their own. The app will continue to expand its capabilities and insights for users over time.

About Evidation

Evidation measures health in everyday life and enables anyone to participate in ground-breaking research and health programs. Built upon a foundation of user privacy and control over permissioned health data, Evidation is trusted by millions of individuals—generating data with unprecedented speed, scale, and rigor. We partner with leading healthcare companies to understand health and disease outside the clinic walls. Guided by our mission to enable and empower everyone to participate in better health outcomes, Evidation is working to bring people individualized, proactive, and accessible healthcare—faster. Founded in 2012, Evidation is headquartered in California with additional offices around the globe. To learn more, visit evidation.com, or follow us on Twitter @evidation.