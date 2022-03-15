Lyniate and NextGate Announce Merger Agreement, Advancing Healthcare Interoperability Leadership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability, and NextGate, a pioneer in healthcare identity resolution and Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI), have entered into a definitive merger agreement. This strategic combination will help meet increased market demand for more advanced interoperability solutions that address data quality as well as data-sharing, and extends Lyniate’s interoperability leadership, raising the bar for healthcare interoperability sophistication.

The merger further deepens the interoperability stack Lyniate offers, adding powerful identity capabilities that are increasingly critical to the success of strategies that are top-of-mind for health leaders today, including value-based care, patient and consumer engagement initiatives, payer-provider collaboration, and regulatory compliance. NextGate has been a pioneer in developing the industry’s most advanced identity management solutions ensuring data accuracy across the entire patient lifecycle. For Lyniate customers pursuing identity management initiatives, this strategic move offers immediate access to pre-built connectors to the Lyniate Corepoint and Rhapsody interface engines, Lyniate Envoy managed service, and Lyniate Rapid API gateway, facilitating streamlined deployment. For NextGate customers seeking to enable their systems to interoperate they will have access to the Best in KLAS® Lyniate interoperability suite.

“The industry seeks interoperability solutions that integrate data and increase confidence in the meaning of that data as well. This is necessary to facilitate clinician satisfaction and improve patient experiences,” said Erkan Akyuz, president and CEO of Lyniate. “Cross-organizational information sharing is essential to success in the evolving healthcare landscape. As the industry evolves, we are evolving with it. Lyniate will continue to stay ahead of the curve, delivering proven interoperability tools and services that advance our mission to connect people for improved outcomes.”

“Lyniate and NextGate are a natural combination as the two companies offer highly mature solutions for accurately and effectively sharing information across the entire healthcare ecosystem,” said Andy Aroditis, CEO and founder of NextGate. “We are looking forward to joining Lyniate and bringing the benefits of our solutions to our respective customer bases and continuing to advance the progress of healthcare interoperability with new solutions that combine the best of both platforms and make it easy for organizations to hand off their information-sharing initiatives to us.”

With this expanded suite of connectivity offerings, Lyniate is uniquely positioned to significantly advance state-of-the-art data interoperability and data quality, further illustrating the company’s commitment to building connections for a healthier world. The powerful synergies between the two companies’ offerings are already enjoyed by their many shared customers. Customers and prospects will have a range of flexible options to deploy the newly expanded suite of products, including Lyniate on AWS, private cloud, and on-premises.

About Lyniate:

Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering flexible interoperability solutions that connect people through increased access to data. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with the best interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large networks, from payers to vendors, and everything in between. Visit lyniate.com to connect.

About NextGate:

For over twenty-five years NextGate has driven the development of healthcare information technology with its industry-first EMPI and provider registries that simplify data sharing and improve data governance. Customers worldwide — including the nation’s most successful healthcare systems — trust NextGate to handle billions of data transactions for matching accuracy, easy integration, and data quality improvement. NextGate will continue to evolve the state of healthcare enterprise identification and lead the field with its digital identification tools. Visit www.nextgate.com to connect.