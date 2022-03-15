LendKey Selects Unqork as its No-Code Platform Provider

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LendKey, a leader in managing digital lending networks for credit unions and banks, today announced a partnership with Unqork, the leading no-code enterprise application platform. The new partnership positions LendKey to accelerate its direct and indirect lending solutions and provide its 335 lending partners with stronger tools for balance sheet optimization, liquidity management, and more streamlined reporting.

With Unqork’s enterprise-grade no-code system, LendKey can now offer even greater flexibility in underwriting and decisioning, swiftly expanding its ecosystem of product offerings and seamlessly integrating third-party partners, like LendKey’s home improvement and education affiliates. By building software using Unqork’s simple ‘drag and drop’ interface, LendKey can accelerate speed to market for its lending solutions and continue to deliver an advanced customer experience led by a digital-first approach. Along with seamless upgrades to client loan origination and participation technology, Unqork enables LendKey to quickly enhance its in-house loan origination and servicing capabilities, allowing the business to continue to create a wide variety of premier balance sheet solutions.

“By leveraging Unqork’s no-code platform, LendKey is primed to bring its innovative lending-as-a-service ideas and enhancements to customers at a lightning pace,” said Michael “Hawk” Hawkins, LendKey’s Chief Technology Officer. “Unqork is helping us continue our mission to provide cutting edge, tech-forward lending solutions that are accessible to everyone. The combination of Unqork’s capabilities with LendKey’s seasoned expertise in lending will bring countless innovations to market while providing new opportunities for our technology teams to gain new skills.”

“The innovations LendKey is bringing to its lending capabilities will be game-changing for the company and its customers,” said Gary Hoberman, founder and CEO of Unqork. “By using Unqork to upgrade and expand their lending capability without creating any code, LendKey will create a future-proof lending platform that their team will be able to easily iterate and improve over the long-term. In choosing Unqork, LendKey will transform not only the current customer experience but the future experience as well, through continuous innovation that will delight customers for years to come.”

LendKey announces this advancement to its tech stack on the heels of an already strong year for product development. In January, LendKey announced it had enhanced the capabilities of ALIRO, its platform that allows for the sale and purchase of loans. ALIRO now offers bespoke transactions to address one-time loan sales and balance sheet needs in addition to programmatic forward flow transactions.

To learn more about LendKey’s lending and balance sheet management solutions, please visit LendKey.com

About LendKey

LendKey delivers high quality consumer loans directly to financial institutions through its digital lending-as-a-service model and indirectly through ALIRO by LendKey, an innovative deal network designed to enable financial institutions to buy, sell and broker loans. The platform delivers the technology, servicing, and support that financial institutions need to establish a strong digital lending presence, acquire loans for their balance sheets, and build lifetime relationships with their partners and customers. Lenders optimize their offerings by drawing upon LendKey’s fintech platform for demand generation, online decisioning, loan origination, loan servicing, compliance expertise, risk analytics, and proprietary balance sheet options. LendKey currently services more than $2 billion in loans and has helped community-capital providers deploy over $4 billion in loans since 2009. Visit LendKey for more information.

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.