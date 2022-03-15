Babcock & Wilcox Joins United Nations Global Compact

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a corporate sustainability initiative that provides a global platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption.

"B&W is a leading provider of clean energy solutions and systems that reduce greenhouse gases and help preserve the earth’s natural resources, and the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles align closely with our business strategy, values and culture,” said B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young. “As a leader and innovator in decarbonization solutions, renewable power generation including waste-to-energy, biomass-to-energy and solar, as well as advanced emissions control technologies, B&W has a responsibility to help drive the world’s energy transition to ensure a sustainable future.”

“We are pleased to announce our commitment to this important initiative and to engaging in collaborative projects that advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals,” Young said.

With more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and 69 local networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, working to unite business for a better world.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to its status as a Participant in the UN Global Compact and its role in supporting global sustainability efforts, and to implementing actions in support of the Global Compact. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.