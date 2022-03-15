Spartanburg’s School Safety Strategy Strengthened by Evolv Technology; Seamlessly Helps Protect Over 12,000 Students and Staff from Risk of Shootings

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As gun violence continues to rise, with more school shootings in 2021 than any other year in U.S. history, schools across the country are relying on Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) and its Evolv Express® security screening solution to proactively defuse the threat of active shooters.

As the leader in weapons detection security screening, Evolv has expanded the use of Evolv Express, its sensor- and artificial intelligence-based screening solution, in the Spartanburg, South Carolina County School District 6. It initially announced that it had partnered with the school district in early 2020. Evolv Express detects weapons 10 times faster than metal detectors and streamlines entry into buildings by scanning 3,600 people per hour, helping to keep the more than 12,000 Spartanburg students and staff safe from gun violence.

Since students in the Spartanburg district come and go all day throughout three main campuses, as well as the nearby Technology Center, the district’s security requirements included support for constant throughput of foot traffic and the ability to adjust sensitivity settings based on threat levels. Evolv Express exceeded these requirements and streamlined the bag check process without compromising safety. The combination of Evolv Express and the district’s security staff provides Spartanburg with an additional line of defense against potential threats.

Spartanburg’s Dr. Mark Smith, director of student services and safety, led the district’s proactive approach to instituting new security measures. “We’ve all witnessed the tragedy of school shootings over the years, and we want to proactively prevent it from happening in the first place,” Smith said. “In evaluating options, we considered metal detectors, but they typically flag everything as a potential threat, causing big delays as every person entering and every bag would need to be searched. For us, Evolv’s free-flow weapons detection system was the right choice.”

Spartanburg relies on Evolv Express, a weapons detection system that combines powerful sensor technology with proven artificial intelligence (AI) and comprehensive analytics to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at an unprecedented speed and volume.

“Much like Spartanburg, schools across the nation are taking a proactive stance against the threat of gun violence. We, as a society, can no longer wait for others to enact change that will improve the safety of our schools and streets. Instead, we need to act now, lead by example, and institute policies and technologies that will protect students today and preserve the future for the next generation,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology.

