MEDITECH and Google Health Collaborate to Advance Clinical Search and Discovery in Expanse EHR

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, MEDITECH and Google Health announced their intent to collaborate on an integrated solution within MEDITECH’s Expanse platform. The solution will enable the use of Google Health’s search and summarization capabilities within the Expanse EHR, helping clinicians provide the best care through quick and easy access to information from multiple sources with a true longitudinal view of a patient's health history.

Clinicians need access to a full view of patient information in order to provide the best care possible. But even with an integrated EHR like Expanse, some patient information will still reside in outside systems and sources. MEDITECH and Google Health are confident that their combined effort will fill these gaps by pulling forward discrete information from legacy and disparate systems. The result is a more holistic, person-centered view of health encounters to drive more informed care delivery.

Integrated and medically-tuned search capabilities provide clinicians with a more frictionless experience by pulling forward the most salient clinical information to support their decisions, contributing to better patient outcomes. Google Health’s intelligent summarization extracts information from different parts of the patient record to produce a summary of a patient’s health conditions. Clinicians can then explore a deep-dive view of critical information related to treating and monitoring said conditions, including lab results, vitals and medications.

To enable this search and summary functionality, MEDITECH will utilize Google Health’s tools to create a longitudinal health data layer, which unites data from different sources and harmonizes it into a standard FHIR format designed specifically for clinician tools.

“This is the first step in a long-term collaboration between MEDITECH and Google Health,” said MEDITECH Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters. “MEDITECH has long focused on helping our customers achieve true integration across the care continuum. But we’re also well aware that too much data can overburden clinicians, which is why we design our own solutions with personalized views of the most important information clinicians want to see. Our partnership with Google Health builds upon this mission, providing us with a unique opportunity to combine our expertise to better solve the information burden our customers face. By augmenting the power of Expanse with Google’s search and summarization abilities, we’re advancing interoperable healthcare data exchange, building an EHR platform for the future, and continuing our mission to propel data liquidity and support the future of digital health ecosystems.”

“Google Health and MEDITECH have a shared goal of supporting care teams with a complete view of the patient record,” said Paul Muret, VP and GM of Care Studio, Google Health. “By combining our complementary areas of expertise, we can help health systems overcome challenges associated with data silos and enable care teams with the tools they need to provide the best possible care and outcomes for patients.”

Keeping data private and secure is foundational to this partnership. Healthcare organizations and their patients maintain ownership of their data and control access through business associate relationships. MEDITECH Expanse and Google Health’s clinical tools are designed to adhere to industry best practices and regulations, including HIPAA, and will not use patient data for advertising.

MEDITECH and Google Health’s integrated solution will start in an early pilot phase, and we look forward to sharing our vision and engaging the market in these discussions as we plan for the next generation of Health IT. The collaboration builds on a deep partnership between MEDITECH and Google Cloud to deliver progressive EHR solutions via cloud architecture.

MEDITECH’s web-based Expanse mobile platform has been noted by the industry as advancing a robust, user friendly and modern EHR designed around familiar web navigation for a better user experience. Expanse works across any care setting, supports the full care team, and provides a complete view of the patient record across any device.

