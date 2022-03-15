Golf Pro Matt Fitzpatrick Joins Team Skechers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, has expanded its roster of elite golfers by signing PGA Tour rising star Matt Fitzpatrick. The English pro is now wearing Skechers GO GOLF Pro 5 Hyper™ footwear on the course and the Skechers logo will appear on the side of his headwear. The multi-year global deal will utilize Fitzpatrick in marketing campaigns.

“I’ve been wearing and testing Skechers GO GOLF for some time now, and this innovative footwear offers the comfort and performance that I need on the course,” said Matt Fitzpatrick. “Now that this partnership is official, I look forward to representing the brand on tour and working with Skechers on ideas and innovations that can help players at all levels with their game.”

“At age 27, Matt has already been a pro for eight years—making a big impression with golf fans in Europe and the United States,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “His enthusiasm and dedication to the sport will make him an incredible ambassador for the Skechers GO GOLF brand as he illustrates how our footwear delivers comfort and performance that any golfer will enjoy.”

After a successful amateur career, Fitzpatrick turned pro at the age of 19. The English native earned his first professional victory in 2015 at the British Masters at Woburn. The next year, he was selected for the Ryder Cup European team and went on to win the 2016 DP World Tour Championship. Since his professional debut, Fitzpatrick has achieved seven wins on the European Tour, most recently winning the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Real Club Valderrama.

Matt Fitzpatrick joins a roster of Skechers golf pros that currently includes Brooke Henderson, Colin Montgomerie, and Billy Andrade who all wear Skechers GO GOLF on tour. Former quarterback and broadcaster Tony Romo is also an ambassador for the brand’s golf footwear and appears in GO GOLF marketing campaigns.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections. Select styles in the collection feature signature Skechers comfort technologies like Skechers Arch Fit®, ULTRA GO® and Hyper Burst® cushioning, along with other innovative features.

Skechers GO GOLF footwear is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 180 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,306 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

