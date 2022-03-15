Echodyne Radars Selected for U.S Army Force Protection Program

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echodyne, the radar platform company, announced today that Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC), the prime contractor for the $191 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the U.S. Army’s Security Surveillance System (SSS) program of record and a leader in Force Protection Systems and Border/Maritime Surveillance Systems, has received its first order for Echodyne radars to be used under the SSS program. The IDIQ contract has a 5-year base period, with a 3-year option to extend the period of performance. Following extensive testing during the design and development phase of the program, Echodyne radars have been selected as a component of the security system. The initial order for 46 EchoGuard radars was delivered in December 2021.

“Echodyne radars are on the cutting edge of what’s possible with radars today - our technology is constantly outperforming industry expectations, shepherding in a new era of situational awareness,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “We look forward to supporting ATSC as they deliver advanced security solutions under the SSS program.”

Radars are an essential component of a robust security solution, providing increased detection ranges and early warning of potential ground and air threats. With Echodyne’s breakthrough metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) technology in the mix, the security system is enhanced with robust 4D data on the approaching object, whether human, vehicle, boat, or drone.

Echodyne serves customers across the defense, national security, and critical infrastructure protection markets worldwide. Its radars are a core component for counter-UAS, border security, and base and perimeter surveillance solutions. For additional details, please visit echodyne.com. For additional details about ATSC, please visit www.atscva.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, designs and delivers high-performance compact, solid-state radars based on the company’s patented Metamaterials ESA (MESA®) technology. Ideally suited for defense, security, machine perception, and autonomy, Echodyne’s commercially priced electronically scanned array radars are used by defense and government agencies, autonomous developers, and security integrators for counter-UAS, borders and perimeter security, critical infrastructure protection, unmanned aerial vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, Vanedge Capital, and Lux Capital among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.