Rabbet Integrates with Nexus to Streamline Cost Management for Real Estate Development Projects

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rabbet, the leading provider of real estate development management software, today announced an integration with AP automation software Nexus to provide real estate companies a single source of truth for construction project costs across all development and accounting processes.

Rabbet for Real Estate Developers is an intuitive software for development and accounting teams to efficiently manage the project budget, commitments, draw requests, and reports for capital partners. Cost information is critical to these processes, so Rabbet automatically structures information from invoices and provides guidance and alerts to ensure the costs are consistently applied in context of the overall project. Through the new integration, Rabbet customers can now sync all the invoice images and related cost information to the NexusPayables software and their general ledger automatically.

“We value partnering with technology providers dedicated to meeting the complex and unique needs of real estate companies,” says Will Mitchell, CEO of Rabbet. “We are excited to add Nexus Systems to our ecosystem of integrations because it gives our customers the opportunity to connect more of their information, providing them with a more comprehensive and insightful view of their project finances.”

Rabbet customers are already experiencing the benefits and ease associated with this integration.

“With Rabbet integrated with our Nexus AP system, we now have greater visibility into project budgets while reducing the burden on our accounting team,” said John Hamilton, Vice President at Regent Partners. “Everyone can see the information they need to see without unnecessary reconciliation steps. It’s a huge time saver, and it’s easier to see where we can get ahead of potential issues in our projects.”

Rabbet is rapidly growing its suite of integrations and partnerships to further provide a complete picture of construction projects to improve financial outcomes and foster trust within the commercial real estate industry. Learn more about this integration at rabbet.com/partners.

About Nexus

Nexus is the most trusted way for real estate companies to centralize and automate their procurement, invoice processing, and vendor payments. With just clicks, AP teams can manage the entire procure-to-pay process using Nexus’s highly customizable software platform. Nexus is an eight-time winner of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, a feat accomplished by a mere one percent of companies. Visit www.Nexussystems.com.

About Rabbet

Rabbet provides purpose-built financial management software for construction lenders and real estate developers. Based in Austin, TX, Rabbet was founded in 2017, and offers visibility and efficiency across billions of dollars in commercial construction projects.