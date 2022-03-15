Pixel Health Consolidates Portfolio of Companies

HOLYOKE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pixel Health today announced the consolidation of VertitechIT, Akiro Consulting, Nectar Consulting, and Partner Consulting under the Pixel Health brand. The company is a unique consultancy driving innovative change in health care organizations looking to improve care delivery through digital transformation.

“Pixel Health now provides a seamless breadth of services to our healthcare clients,” said Michael Feld, Chief Executive Officer. “Unique among advisories, we are completely focused on healthcare – it’s all we do. Our deep understanding of clinical and business operations in healthcare delivery organizations enables us to help implement technology to enable more efficient clinical workflows, improve patient engagement, and achieve meaningful outcomes.”

A hardware and software-agnostic consultancy, Pixel Health provides services from strategy to ongoing operations, advising health systems and physician practices on the assessment, selection, implementation, and management of critical technologies to support clinical and business goals. Pixel Health’s advisory and interim leadership services help alleviate the significant staffing challenges faced by health delivery organizations today.

“Our strategic approach is grounded in human-centered design and an outcomes-first methodology,” said Barbara Casey, Chief Revenue Officer and HIMSS 2022 Most Influential Women in Health IT award recipient. “We break down the silos between clinical, business, and IT departments to drive sustainable change all key stakeholders endorse.”

The company further extends its services with BaytechIT, a joint venture between Pixel Health and Baystate Health of Springfield, Massachusetts. BaytechIT is the only healthcare-centric Managed Service Provider (MSP) in the U.S. delivering fully outsourced managed and application services as well as hardware and software sales.

“Our mission is to make healthcare better, more accessible, and more affordable every day,” said Neil Kudler, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “From building a hospital’s digital front door to cybersecurity and unified communications, health systems rely on Pixel Health to help facilitate the use of technology, simplify the process of using it, and overcome the organizational constraints of optimizing its adoption. We collaborate across the healthcare delivery continuum to improve technology experiences for patients, their families, and the clinicians who care for them.”

Pixel Health can be found at HIMSS22 in the Cybersecurity Command Center, Medigate Booth #302. Hear Barbara Casey, CRO, speak at the Women in Health IT Roundtable, Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. EDT, OCCC Level 3, Room W340A. Pixel Health is the leading consulting firm globally performing INFRAM assessments in hospitals and health systems. Hear our real-world results in HIMSS Solutions Booth 3286, Wednesday March 16 at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Join Pixel Health and Medigate for a presentation on Ransomware’s Disruption of HDO Cyber Insurance Underwriting, Wednesday March 16 at 4:45 p.m. EDT in Hall A-Booth 300-Cybersecurity Theater B.

Pixel Health is a unique consultancy driving innovative change in health care organizations looking to improve care delivery through digital transformation. Taking a strategic approach, our team works with yours to assess, select, implement, and manage technology to enable more efficient clinical workflows, improve patient engagement, and achieve meaningful outcomes. From building your digital front door to fully managed IT services, Pixel Health collaborates across your organization to truly transform the technology experience for patients and staff -- making healthcare better, more accessible, and more affordable every day. For more information, please visit us at www.gopixelhealth.com or contact us at info@gopixelhealth.com. For media inquiries, please contact Kim Tucker at ktucker@gopixelhealth.com.