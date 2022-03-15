Mayfield Renewables Launches New Technical Services for Solar-Plus-Storage Industry

CORVALLIS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mayfield Renewables has expanded upon its core design and engineering services with the launch of new technical services for the clean energy industry, including market research, technical content production and professional training. Mayfield Renewables’ new services will be provided by the company’s newest hires: David Brearley, Justine Sanchez, Joe Schwartz and Kyle Bolger, all of whom have over 20 years of solar energy and energy storage experience. Sanchez, Schwartz, and Brearley bring technical writing and content creation expertise developed during their years at SolarPro Magazine and Home Power Magazine, in addition to Bolger’s robust solar-plus-storage training and application engineering experience.

“The depth and breadth of our industry experience is unparalleled now that we have these four stellar industry experts onboard. With our expanded team, we’re uniquely able to leverage our design firm experience and industry network to provide top-tier technical expertise for the rapidly growing solar-plus-storage industry,” said Ryan Mayfield, founder and CEO of Mayfield Renewables. “The entire Mayfield team welcomes these newest additions to our all-star lineup of passionate clean energy professionals.”

The new technical content strategy and production services provided by the company’s team of industry experts and seasoned writers include short- and long-form technical content; market research and analysis; product strategy and positioning; and videography and custom graphics. Mayfield Renewables also now offers new training opportunities through NABCEP-certified solar-plus-storage code, design and product sessions led by its respective experts. These new technical consulting, content and professional training offerings complement the company’s core system design and engineering expertise, ranging from project feasibility to complete system design and engineering.

To learn more about Mayfield Renewables and its new technical services offerings or to schedule a technical consultation at the upcoming NABCEP Continuing Education Conference (Booth 26), reach out to technical@mayfield.energy.

About Mayfield Renewables

Founded in 2007, Mayfield Renewables is a technical consultancy that delivers a variety of services—including system design, specialized content and training programs—to companies in the solar and energy storage industries. Our unmatched industry expertise uniquely positions us to forge long-term partnerships across our clients’ organizations, spanning engineering, marketing, sales and support. Strategic thinking is at the core of every engagement to ensure our work stays closely aligned with clients’ business goals and generates meaningful results. Mayfield Renewables is based in Corvallis, Oregon, and partners with companies across North America. Learn more at mayfield.energy.