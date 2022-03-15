Emovi, Inc. Announces Clinical Collaboration With The Geneva Foundation to Support US Army Soldiers and Veterans Faced With Knee Problems

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emovi, Inc., a leading medical device developer and manufacturer for orthopaedics, announced today a clinical collaboration with the US Army in partnership with The Geneva Foundation and a supporting grant from the Quebec Ministry of Economy and Innovation. With the installation of three KneeKG Systems, the project will demonstrate the functionalities and performance of Emovi's AI Platform combined with its KneeKG technology to the military health system.

"Knee pain affects one person out of five and includes sports injuries and structural diseases such as knee osteoarthritis ('OA'), which is among the leading causes of disability in the United States, costing billions of dollars each year in lost work hours, treatments, and doctor visits, and leaves people sidelined from day-to-day activities," said Michelle Laflamme, President and CEO Emovi. "With heavy loads, such as body armor, heavy boots, backpacks, and weapons, that problem is mirrored and even amplified in the military, affecting both active soldiers and veterans. Treating knee problems in the military is no different than the challenge facing clinicians, but more complex due to the numerous stresses on military service members' knees. There simply aren't many treatment options for knee pain outside pain management and, eventually, surgeries."

Continued Laflamme, "Our partnership with The Geneva Foundation is incredibly valuable, and the grant support from the Quebec Ministry of Economy and Innovation allows us to bring our solutions into military clinics. Specifically for military veterans who have served in a myriad of ways, often putting their lives on the line for their county. Veterans are used to an active lifestyle, and damage to the knees can make mobility a problem. This project gives active duty service members access to new, AI-backed technology to support getting back to an active lifestyle."

"For years, I served in the Army in various clinical assignments and am acutely aware of the challenges our military men and women face in training and combat," said Don Goss, PhD, retired Colonel in the US Army and Associate Professor at High Point University. "The running, jumping, climbing, and other training activities asked of Soldiers puts significant strain on the knee joints. The KneeKG and Emovi's AI platform will be a tool providing never-before accessed data on knee kinematics, pinpointing misalignments. I am most excited to see how the dynamic information can help clinicians determine the best course of action for rehabilitation and efficacious care."

The KneeKG System provides a dynamic knee exam that aids in diagnosing the causes of knee pain and symptoms. This procedure is known as the Knee Kinesiography exam. The exam complements imaging such as X-rays and MRI that historically provide static information of the bones and soft tissues; however, the KneeKG technology successfully identifies and analyzes different biomechanical markers, generating an accurate profile and functional knee score. The results, coupled with the Emovi AI platform, produce a Care Algorithm that includes a targeted program to support the return of strength, function, and, most importantly, the patient's dynamic knee alignment. Considering a surgical perspective, the results include objective and reproducible data defining the dynamic knee flexion contracture, tibial rotation, and varus thrust of the loaded and articulated knee for surgical planning and robot/navigated surgery. Additionally, it is used to understand and treat residual pain and functional impairments post-surgery.

"The mission of The Geneva Foundation is to advance military medicine through innovative scientific research, exceptional program management, and a dedication to US service members and veterans, their families, and the global community," said Geneva President and CEO Elise Huszar. "The knowledge gained from this project addresses treatment options for a better, pain-free quality of life for our service members."

"Research and innovation have become essential for Quebec companies that want to shine on the international scene. Emovi is a good example. By combining artificial intelligence with its KneeKG technology, it managed to sign an important collaboration contract with the American army. We must continue to support Quebec business innovation to conquer new markets, reduce health costs and generate economic spinoffs here in Quebec," said the Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development, Pierre Fitzgibbon.

Investissement Québec International's export development team, in partnership with the Québec delegation based in Boston, has supported Emovi in its market development and growth activities in the United States. "The announcement of this collaboration between Emovi and the US military validates the crucial role played by Investissement Québec International, together with Québec offices abroad, in supporting our companies in their growth projects outside of Québec," said Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International. "Our experts based in Québec and the United States have supported Emovi in its expansion activities for many years, and we will remain at their side in order to highlight their expertise on the international scene."

The project will last twenty-four months, and the clinical data collected throughout the project will be utilized to support effective return-to-duty activities for all knee conditions and uniquely use the data in a triage setting to determine if a surgical versus non-surgical approach is necessary to address and correct knee conditions. The data will also support customized prevention strategies and programs and develop evidence-based approaches for future clinical practice guidelines for both active and veteran military personnel.

The project will be carried out in the following three clinics:

Womack Army Medical Center 2817 Reilly Road, Fort Bragg, NC 28310

Human Biomechanics and Physiology Lab Clinic, One University Parkway, High Point University 27268

Pro Bono Clinic, One University Parkway, High Point University 27268

About Emovi Inc.

Emovi's technologies and AI solutions address clinical challenges that exist through the continuum of care for patients with knee pain and pathology. These challenges include patient engagement, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment, and outcomes measurement. Our mission is to transform the musculoskeletal health care landscape to better facilitate efficient and effective medical care pathways that promote active, healthy lifestyles for all patient populations. In partnership with the Quebec University research community, including the CRCHUM, Ecole de Technologie superieure (ETS), and TELUQ, Emovi completed the development of the KneeKGTM, an FDA 510K cleared, Health Canada licensed and CE Marked medical device appropriate for assessing the 3D motion of the knee for patients who have impaired movement functions of an orthopedic cause. The technique is described as a Knee Kinesiography exam. www.emovi.ca

About The Geneva Foundation

The Geneva Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that advances military medicine through innovative scientific research, exceptional program management, and a dedication to US service members and veterans, their families, and the global community. Geneva is proud to have over 25 years of experience in delivering full-spectrum scientific, technical, and program management expertise in the areas of federal grants, federal contracts, industry-sponsored clinical trials, and educational services. http://www.genevaUSA.org