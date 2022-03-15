ADVault Announces Collaboration with OneAccord Health to Help Further the Availability of Digital Advance Care Planning

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADVault, the nation’s leader in digital advance care planning (ACP), announced today that it is working with OneAccord Health to make ACP more understandable and accessible to consumers and healthcare providers nationwide.

OneAccord Health works to educate healthcare payers and providers on how best to have important conversations with members and patients with serious illness to ensure their goals, values, and care preferences are included in their ACP documents and then communicated to all stakeholders. ADVault provides the technology to not only easily create or upload these documents, but to then store them digitally safely and securely in the ADVault Exchange repository so they are available to healthcare providers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year.

“ADVault’s technology is transformative and provides a perfect partner to help us empower patients so their voice is heard when they are unable to speak for themselves,” said OneAccord Health President James Farnum. “As we encourage healthcare professionals and stakeholders to engage in a process of discussions that articulate patients’ wishes, the resources that ADVault brings will be front and center and will help make that process simple and assured.”

According to Lolita Melhado, PhD, vice president of clinical programs for OneAccord Health, too often patients with a serious condition or those who present in an emergency department are unable to speak for themselves. Without an easily accessible ACP document, family members and physicians are left to guess what the patient would have wanted, which often leads to unwanted or unnecessary care.

“Having a patient’s wishes available digitally, or even recorded on video and also readily available, makes all the difference in the world,” says Dr. Melhado. “It removes the guesswork for family members and caregivers and helps to clarify what the patient wants or doesn’t want so better decisions can be made. Our collaboration with ADVault will help to further our mission of empowering and guiding patients and their loved ones through this sensitive process.”

The ADVault technology portfolio includes tools for providers, payers and consumers that empower all adults to record their wishes concerning such issues as location of care, life-sustaining treatments, CPR, medical treatment goals, and organ donation, as well as to name one or more healthcare agents or proxies. Its MyDirectives for Clinicians™ solution – which uses an intuitive Q&A format to guide discussions and help clinicians, case managers, social workers, and others create or upload ACP documents and portable medical orders – “is a perfect complement to the work being done at OneAccord Health,” says ADVault CEO Scott Brown.

“The missions of our respective organizations make this a perfect alignment,” said Brown. “We are both passionately committed to making sure everyone has an advance care planning document in place and easily accessible so their voice can be considered in clinical decision-making, increasing the likelihood that the care delivered will align with their values and priorities. We are delighted to join with OneAccord Health in this effort and provide them with the technology and associated resources that will further their efforts.”

About ADVault, Inc.

ADVault, Inc. delivers advance care planning (ACP) as it should be for healthcare providers, payers, and consumers. Its MyDirectives tools and ADVault Exchange™ make it easy for everyone to understand options, explore wishes, and make personalized choices for future medical care. We offer the best tools to create, upload, store, find, download, or share ACP documents and portable medical orders, whenever, and wherever needed. Our end-to-end, cloud-based, SaaS solutions support compliance with Medicare mandates to do more ACP and to deliver more value-based care. Visit http://www.advaultinc.com/ and www.mydirectives.com.

About OneAccord Health

OneAccord Health specializes in advance care planning (ACP) and palliative care education, training and patient engagement strategies for payers and providers. We provide education to individuals, families and communities to empower ACP decision making. In addition, we offer a suite of online, self-paced continuing education accredited courses for Advanced Practice Providers and Healthcare Professionals. Visit https://oneaccordhealth.thinkific.com/ and https://www.oneaccordhealth.com/