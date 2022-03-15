ECI Launches eCommonSense in North America to Help LBM Businesses Create the Digital Experiences Expected by Customers

eCommonSense helps you provide a positive online shopping experience that rivals national chains. Now more than ever, consumers want to research and purchase items at their convenience, and without a proper web presence you could lose customers. Building an effective website can feel overwhelming, but eCommonSense is fully integrated with your ERP and its unified Product Information Management (PIM) system makes the process seamless and successful.

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced that its eCommonSense® platform, a market-leading eCommerce and product information management (PIM) solution specifically designed for lumber & building materials, hardware, home center and related home supply dealers, is now available to the North American market. This geographic expansion follows ECI’s acquisition of the U.K.-based company in October 2021.

Designed by a tradesman specifically for the building materials supply sector, eCommonSense helps LBM businesses provide a positive online shopping experience that rivals national chains. Now more than ever, consumers want to research and purchase items at their convenience, and a proper web presence is table stakes. But for small business owners focused on their trade, building and managing an effective website seems unattainable. With eCommonSense, the platform is seamlessly integrated with a businesses’ ERP, like ECI’s Spruce®, and offers a unified, industry-specific product information management (PIM) system that enables users to become an information resource for products, use cases, installation instructions and reviews.

Consumers want to shop online, and they expect an experience that’s easy and convenient. eCommonSense is designed to provide a professional online experience just for LBM retailers, allowing them to offer a 24/7/365 sales presence to address the convenience needs of both consumers and tradespeople – like contractors, builders and busy build it yourselfers.

Key product features include:

Seamless ERP integration – ensures inventory and customer pricing are available online and helps process orders without rekeying information. Also supports the management of multiple fulfillment processes, like Buy Online, Pick Up In-store (BOPIS).

– ensures inventory and customer pricing are available online and helps process orders without rekeying information. Also supports the management of multiple fulfillment processes, like Buy Online, Pick Up In-store (BOPIS). Unified product information – organized and accurate product data keep the website current, without drowning in spreadsheets.

– organized and accurate product data keep the website current, without drowning in spreadsheets. Intuitive customer portal – allows customers to access account information, make payments, submit quotes and schedule deliveries online.

– allows customers to access account information, make payments, submit quotes and schedule deliveries online. Optimization for desktop and mobile – users can promote the business and highlight products with a first-rate website optimized for mobile and desktop platforms.

– users can promote the business and highlight products with a first-rate website optimized for mobile and desktop platforms. Customized user experiences – can recommend related products, offer project materials calculators and branded quote builder.

– can recommend related products, offer project materials calculators and branded quote builder. Secure payment processing – integrated payment processing is kept compliant with emerging security measures and leverages best-in-class features such as tokenization.

“With the rise of online shopping trends like BOPIS and instant quoting, LBM businesses must invest in eCommerce solutions to support the everchanging needs of their customers, or else risk losing them to their competitors,” said Andy Scothern, founder of eCommonSense. “eCommonSense has been a trusted tool for builder merchants in the U.K. and Europe with proven results in customer satisfaction and brand visibility, so we are excited to introduce the product to North American LBM professionals who could benefit from an industry tailored eCommerce solution.”

“Since the acquisition of eCommonSense in October, we have been investing heavily to improve the value of the product and to introduce it to the North American market as we continue to see increased demand to further evolve the eCommerce channel,” said John Maiuri, President of the LBMH Division at ECI. “We are committed to driving digital transformation for early adopters, and eCommonSense is step one of even more investments we are making to assist in moving the industry further into the digital experience that is becoming more expected by customers.”

To learn more about eCommonSense, visit: www.ecisolutions.com/eCommonSense

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies to more than 22,000 customers around the world. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction and field service organizations.

Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands and Australia. For information, email info@ECIsolutions.com, visit www.ECISolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.