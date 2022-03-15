iBASIS Partners With Mavenir to Launch CPaaS and Introduce Global Programmable Communications to Service Providers

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, announces the launch of its Carrier Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) offering in partnership with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, businesses have accelerated their digital transformation programs as they’ve sought to enhance and personalize customer engagement applications with real-time and programmable communications.

Mavenir is a global CPaaS enablement partner with the power to service communications service providers (CSPs) of all sizes and provides the cloud-native platform, offering a complete set of programmable cloud communications capabilities, turnkey applications, and go-to-market assistance and training, to ensure that service providers go to market quickly.

iBASIS brings global coverage for voice, data, and messaging services, technology leadership, and a track record of quality, support and value. This creates a unique CPaaS offering that enables the addition of next-generation features into existing and new processes and software applications, in a frictionless manner, using application programming interfaces (APIs).

The iBASIS offering ranges from voice, messaging, e-commerce, and direct access to call centers across finance, healthcare, government applications, and other verticals. Businesses can now add real-time chat functionality with one-click calling via an app, and push out SMS messages to engage with their customers.

Ian Maclean, SVP, GM, Cloud Services at Mavenir, says “The integration of Mavenir's extensive CPaaS knowledge, tested platform, and best-of-breed applications with iBASIS global carrier network, voice, and messaging expertise and carrier channel reach, will unlock a market rife with opportunities for communication service providers, mobile operators and enterprise customers.”

As an independent communications specialist, iBASIS enables carriers and service providers to service their enterprise customers using their existing, trusted partners through its innovative “Bring Your Own Carrier” (BYOC) model, which is out-of-the-box, ready-to-go, and can be white-labeled.

“For too long, global telecom companies have been losing market share to new communication service providers. Through the Mavenir partnership, iBASIS is now accelerating CPaaS to telcos worldwide, enabling the digital transformation of their customer base quickly,” said Guillaume Klein, VP, Product Management at iBASIS. “The Mavenir CPaaS platform allows us to add digital transformation capabilities such as programmable SMS and voice, as well as critical market applications, such as the campaign management tool for SMS and voice calls, two-factor authentication, number masking, contact center services, and a broad portfolio of programmable communications.”

At Enterprise Connect (21 March – 24 March 2022), iBASIS and Mavenir will be hosting joint CPaaS solution demos. Click here to book a meeting.

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist, ranking third largest global wholesale voice operator, Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 700+ LTE destinations, and a leading Carrier Cloud Communications player and IoT solution provider. iBASIS provides the end-to-end Global Access for Things™ connectivity solution, delivering single source cellular IoT access (LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT) worldwide provisioned through GSMA-standard eSIM/eUICC technology. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 21 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com