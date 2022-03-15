Biognosys Partners with Kymera Therapeutics in Precision Proteomics Biomarkers

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, and Kymera Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD), announced today that they are broadly collaborating across preclinical studies and clinical trials.

Proteome editing with TPD is a new frontier of medicine, aimed at expanding the druggable proteome. Biognosys’ TrueSignature™ platform uniquely offers high-precision proteomic panels that provide actionable insights based on highly specific and sensitive, absolute quantification of pharmacodynamic and efficacy biomarkers. These custom panels allow Kymera to monitor and quantify protein degradation. The ease of transferability of the assays — from early discovery, across preclinical evaluation, to clinical development — enables integration into all stages of Kymera’s drug development process. The panels are developed and performed at Biognosys’ state-of-the-art facility, the largest high-end, GLP certified and GCP compliant mass spectrometry laboratory worldwide for large-scale proteomics contract research.

“Kymera’s novel approach to targeted protein degradation is a great example of the power of proteomics-enabled drug development,” said Kristina Beeler, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer of Biognosys. “We are glad to see the impact our TrueSignature platform is having, not only on the advancement of Kymera’s clinical trial programs, but also on patients’ lives.”

The current partnership between Kymera and Biognosys builds upon the longstanding scientific relationship between the two companies across early R&D, preclinical, and clinical settings across oncology and inflammation.

“Biognosys has been a valued partner as we continue to expand our clinical pipeline across a diverse set of diseases and indications,” said Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “The company’s high-precision custom proteomics panels enable us to monitor and quantify protein degradation across all aspects of drug development, including preclinical and clinical programs.”

About TrueSignature™

The Biognosys TrueSignature™ platform provides high-precision customizable proteomics panels for pharmacodynamic readouts and clinical biomarker monitoring.

Parallel Reaction Monitoring mass-spectrometry powers the platform, allowing complete customization and independence from affinity-based recognition and reagent availability. The TrueSignature™ panels offer an unprecedented level of multiplexing, enabling the simultaneous absolute quantification of up to 100 proteins.

TrueSignature panels can be developed within weeks and are available both as a standalone solution or an integrated solution, in which insights from TrueDiscovery studies guide the choice of proteins in the custom panel. The measurements are performed with unprecedented speed and throughput at Biognosys' state-of-the-art facility, the world's largest high-end GLP-certified and GCP-compliant mass spectrometry laboratory. For more information, visit truesignature.bio

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by inventing and developing cutting-edge proteomics technology and solutions, and making them widely available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers, and proteomics experts. The company offers a versatile portfolio of proprietary proteomics services, software, and kits, including the TrueDiscovery™, TrueTarget™, and TrueSignature™ platforms and flagship software Spectronaut™. These solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys’ unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. For more information, visit biognosys.com.