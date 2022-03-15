VanEck Expands Into Brazil Through Partnership With Banco Bradesco for Four ETF BDRs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VanEck today announced that it has partnered with the depository bank Banco Bradesco S.A. to make four VanEck Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) available to Brazilian investors as ETF BDRs (Brazilian Depository Receipts).

The four funds are:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading name: GDXB Ticker: GDXB39

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading name: MOTB Ticker: MOTB39

VanEck Steel ETF Trading name: SLXB Ticker: SLXB39

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Trading name: BUZZ Ticker: BUZZ39



“Brazil has a fast-growing and highly sophisticated investor marketplace, and we are very excited to be making these funds available via the Brazilian Depository Receipt process,” said Jan van Eck, CEO with VanEck. “We look forward to further engaging with investors in Brazil and continuing to bring more of our lineup of industry-leading investment solutions to market via the BDR approach.”

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of January 31, 2022, VanEck managed approximately $78.6 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

Important Disclosures

VanEck Funds:

You can lose money by investing in the Funds. Any investment in the VanEck Funds should be part of an overall investment program, not a complete program. VanEck Funds are subject to various risks, including those unique to foreign investing, non-diversification, industry concentration, emerging markets securities, small-cap companies, and debt securities. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus of each Fund for information on these and other risks.

VanEck ETFs:

The principal risks of investing in VanEck ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking, social media analytics, blockchain and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. ETFs that invest in high-yield securities are subject to risks associated with investing in high-yield securities; which include a greater risk of loss of income and principal than funds holding higher-rated securities; concentration risk; credit risk; hedging risk; interest rate risk; and short sale risk. ETFs that invest in companies with small capitalizations are subject to elevated risks, which include, among others, greater volatility, lower trading volume and less liquidity than larger companies. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.