Employee Navigator & Reliance Standard Announce Partnership

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employee Navigator, one of the nation’s leading benefits and HR solutions for brokers, and Reliance Standard, a leading provider of employee benefits and absence management, have announced a new partnership. This partnership will increase opportunities for small and medium sized business owners to offer employees Reliance Standard benefits plans and help simplify the enrollment and administration process.

This integration will allow businesses with as few as twenty employees to access these quality employee benefits in a modern self-service environment. Reliance Standard’s broad suite of benefits will be available on the Employee Navigator platform, including life, disability, dental, vision, hospital indemnity, critical illness and accident coverages.

“Reliance Standard is committed to creating efficiencies and simplifying process for our brokers,” said Paula Hanson, AVP of Benefit Technology Solutions at Reliance Standard. “Through partnership with Employee Navigator, we’ve been able to find ways to leverage the technology in a way that just makes it easier for our mutual clients.”

The unique integration uses Employee Navigator technology as a single source for billing and claim eligibility verification, eliminating the need for any additional reconciliation with a carrier system. In addition, Reliance Standard expects to remove the burden of mapping and testing of files for brokers during the onboarding process.

“Our goal is to make insurance more accessible to employees across the country and to make administering those benefits easier for brokers and HR. We believe Reliance Standard is an important piece of that strategy moving forward,” said Employee Navigator CEO, George Reese. “Given Reliance Standard’s history and position in the market, we believe our customers will be well served with this new partnership.”

About Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits, compliance, and HR software provider. The company currently works with more than 2,500 industry-leading brokers nationwide, providing benefits administration and HR products to over 65,000 companies and 11 million employees and dependents. Employee Navigator has also been named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. For more information, visit www.employeenavigator.com.

About Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company

Reliance Standard is a leader in absence and employee benefits solutions including financial protection, absence management and supplemental health, with a portfolio of insurance products that include disability, life, accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision and limited benefit medical. Reliance Standard markets these solutions nationwide through independent brokers and agents to employers of all sizes. (In New York, insurance products and services are provided by First Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company, Home Office New York, NY). Rated A++ (Superior) by A.M. Best, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company was founded in 1907 in Chicago, IL.