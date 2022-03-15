Avant-garde Health Enters into Agreement with Beth Israel Lahey Health to Deliver Data-Driven Insights to Improve Patient Care and Affordability

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avant-garde Health and Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) announce they have entered an agreement to launch a cutting-edge analytics program for improving care quality and lowering costs.

“There is so much opportunity to optimize in health care,” added Danny Yagoda, VP of Customer Success at Avant-garde. “Our data is revealing differences in supplies, operative times, staffing utilization and many other areas.”

The Avant-garde and BILH collaboration grew out of the relationship between BILH’s specialty orthopedics hospital, New England Baptist Hospital (NEBH), and Avant-garde that began in 2016. Over the last five years Avant-garde has worked with NEBH to improve care across surgical procedures. For instance, for knee and hip replacements, Avant-garde and NEBH collaborated to reduce already low readmission rates further, as well as improve operational efficiency across the organization.

“Our goal is to identify actionable insights to continue to improve how we deliver care, and to further accelerate learning and collaboration across the BILH system,” said Peter Shorett, Chief Strategy Officer at BILH.

The collaboration with Avant-garde encompasses all eleven of BILH’s acute care hospitals across the system. “We are honored to be working with such passionate leaders at BILH. We are proud to provide the analytics platform and support to help BILH identify, rapidly share, and act upon improvement opportunities,” said Derek Haas, CEO of Avant-garde Health.

About Avant-garde Health (AGH)

Founded in 2014, Avant-garde Health is creating a world in which the best possible cost and quality data guides health care delivery for every patient. Avant-garde’s analytics solutions generate actionable insights that enable health care providers to accurately understand and improve their care outcomes, processes, and finances. Learn more at www.avantgardehealth.com.

About Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH)

Beth Israel Lahey Health is a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community, and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education. Learn more at www.bilh.org.