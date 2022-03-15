CORRECTING and REPLACING Corpay Announces New Endorsed Partnership with the Boating BC Association

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the first paragraph.

CORPAY ANNOUNCES NEW ENDORSED PARTNERSHIP WITH THE BOATING BC ASSOCIATION

Corpay1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce they have been selected by the Boating BC Association (“BBCA”) board as the endorsed provider of foreign currency exchange and international payments solutions for BBCA members located across British Columbia.

Through this endorsement, BBCA’s more than 280 members and their companies* located across British Columbia will be able to gain access to and utilize Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day payment and foreign exchange business needs. Additionally, Corpay’s award-winning trading platform will enable eligible BBCA members to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Corpay is incredibly excited about our new relationship with the Boating BC. We are confident that BBCA members and their businesses will benefit significantly from access to our innovative currency hedging and cross-border payments solutions, along with our experience gained in the boating industry,” said Brad Loder, VP, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “The Canadian team at Corpay looks forward to delivering our high level of services and helping BBCA members power their international payments, execute plans to manage their currency risk which can support their business growth.”

“I am very pleased that Corpay as a new member of Boating BC is offering competitive foreign currency exchange services. With global markets being so volatile, this service will help many members importing products around the world,” said Don Prittie, President of Boating BC.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. As the largest commercial issuer of Mastercard in North America, Corpay handles over a billion transactions each year. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Boating BC

Boating BC Association is the go-to resource to learn about what it means to be a boater in BC. We help create connections, partnerships and friendships between boaters and across the marine industry. As a collection of voices, we speak clearly and loudly to regulatory bodies on any issue that touches the world of boating in BC. For further information about Boating BC visit www.boatingbc.ca.

1“Cambridge Global Payments” and “AFEX” are trading names that may be used for the international payment solutions and risk management solutions provided by certain affiliated entities using the brand “Corpay”. International payment solutions are provided in Australia through Cambridge Mercantile (Australia) Pty. Ltd.; in Canada through Cambridge Mercantile Corp.; in Switzerland through Associated Foreign Exchange (Schweiz) AG; in the United Kingdom through Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (UK) Ltd.; in Ireland and the European Economic Area on a cross-border basis through Associated Foreign Exchange Ireland Ltd.; in Jersey and the Channel Islands through AFEX Offshore Ltd.; in Singapore through Associated Foreign Exchange (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and in the United States through Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (U.S.A.). Risk management solutions are provided in Australia through Cambridge Mercantile (Australia) Pty. Ltd.; in Canada through Cambridge Mercantile Corp.; in the United Kingdom through Cambridge Mercantile Risk Management (UK) Ltd.; in Ireland and the European Economic Area on a cross-border basis through AFEX Markets Europe Ltd.; in Jersey and the Channel Islands through AFEX Offshore Ltd.; in Singapore through Associated Foreign Exchange (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and in the United States through Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (U.S.A.).

* Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.