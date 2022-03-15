Cyware and FB-ISAO Partner to Deliver Actionable Threat Intelligence to Faith-Based Community Organizations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyware, the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Faith-Based Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (FB-ISAO), enabling it to proactively share actionable threat intelligence with its faith-based community member organizations. With Cyware, FB-ISAO provides its members with the ability to collect, analyze, and respond to intelligence related to physical threats, cyber threats, public health crises, and natural disasters in a timely manner.

Founded in 2018, FB-ISAO seeks to equip members with information sharing, analysis, and collaboration capabilities to help reduce risk while enhancing preparedness, security, and resilience. It serves as a trusted partner of faith-based community organizations, including their partner and supply chain organizations – and law enforcement to help prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from hazards posed by cyber threats, physical threats, natural disasters, and public health emergencies.

“FB-ISAO has seen a remarkable rise in hazards related to cyber threats, physical threats, public health, natural disasters, and misinformation in recent years. These incidents are a stark reminder of FB-ISAO's mission to protect and serve all faith-based community organizations and encourage them to work together to achieve resiliency,” said Mayya Saab, Executive Director, FB-ISAO. “Cyware’s unique end-to-end offering has been transformative in our ability to enable FB-ISAO members to collect, analyze, and share community-vetted intelligence within their organizations and with other member organizations to gain a clearer picture of the threat landscape across communities of faith and maintain crucial security and resilience.”

FB-ISAO is the latest addition to Cyware’s connected network of over 20 other ISAOs, Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT), and Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISAC) using Cyware’s Situation Awareness Platform (CSAP) module to enhance threat intelligence collection, analysis, and sharing to reduce overall risk and incident response time.

“We are thrilled to partner with FB-ISAO to strengthen their threat intelligence sharing program,” said Anuj Goel, CEO of Cyware. “FB-ISAO's unique mission of interfaith collaboration for the well-being of all is inspiring, and we are excited to help them fortify their community’s security operations to achieve a collective defense against all potential hazards. With Cyware’s Cyber Fusion platform, we are helping FB-ISAO and its members achieve this objective by automating threat intelligence and security orchestration.”

Cyware brings together historically siloed security operations, allowing organizations to share threat data more efficiently, and collaborate on threat response. With CSAP, FB-ISAO streamlines threat information distribution between trusted communities using advanced rules-based automation, enabling them to boost actioning and incident response from curated threat intelligence, reduce the time to respond, and overall risk.

To learn more about FB-ISAO, please visit: https://faithbased-isao.org/

To learn more about Cyware Situational Awareness Platform (CSAP), please visit: https://cyware.com/cyber-security-situational-awareness-platform-csap

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. https://cyware.com/

About FB-ISAO

FB-ISAO provides members with information, analysis, and capabilities to help reduce risk while enhancing preparedness, security, and resilience. We are an all-faiths and all-hazards information-sharing organization. Learn more at https://faithbased-isao.org