Torani Selects Big Path Capital as Sole Advisor Through Recent Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Path Capital (“Big Path”) partnered with Torani through the process of Satori Capital’s recent minority investment, acting as sole advisor. Torani, a trusted leader in the flavor industry for nearly 100 years, and Satori Capital, a Texas-based multi-strategy investment firm, announced in January that Satori completed an investment in Torani to enable the company to continue on its growth trajectory while creating more opportunities.

Big Path Capital, a certified B Corporation since 2008, is a leading investment bank for positive-impact companies and funds and has worked with more impact companies and funds than any other investment bank in the sector. “Mission is the raison d'être for our clients. We are always thrilled to play a part in bringing together two deeply mission-aligned businesses to harness the power of culture and impact in building companies of consequence,” said Big Path’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner Michael Whelchel. “Satori’s investment in Torani is a perfect example of the type of like-minded partnerships we target for our clients.”

Torani, located in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a globally recognized amazing flavor company with more than 150 innovative flavors. Established in the North Beach area of San Francisco in 1925, Torani is known for popularizing the Italian soda in the United States and creating the first flavored latte in the 1980s. The company has grown exponentially under the leadership of CEO Melanie Dulbecco, growing an average of 20% year-over-year for the last three decades and transforming from a family-owned local business to a category-defining market leader. Torani is currently the number one coffee syrup brand at retail in the United States, with a 90% market share.

“As Torani prepares to launch into our next 100 years, we knew it would be essential to find a capital partner who shares our values and believes in our vision. That knowledge led us to engaging Big Path, and we were thrilled with the outcome,” said Dulbecco. “We could not have found a long-term partner more perfectly aligned than Satori to help our company grow into its next chapter. Big Path’s deep network of relationships in the impact community helped us navigate the investment process.”

“Big Path and Satori share a common history. Both firms started their respective purpose-driven work more than a decade ago. So, it was a full-circle moment to work with Big Path on this investment,” said Satori co-founder Sunny Vanderbeck. “Torani’s core belief – that businesses can and should create more opportunities for people – resonates deeply with our values. We are proud to be partnering with a company that has such beloved products, such vibrant and positive culture, and such potential for limitless success.”

“These financial transactions are important rites of passage that can have lasting effects on the companies’ mission and legacy. Even with Torani’s incredible 100-year history, you get the feeling the best is yet to come,” said Big Path’s Whelchel.

Join Melanie Dulbecco and Michael Whelchel for a live conversation on “Finding the Right Capital Partner” on June 2, 2022 at 9 PT / 12 EDT. See link to register.

About Big Path Capital

Big Path Capital is a leading investment bank assisting positive-impact companies and funds in raising capital, in company exits and in founder liquidity strategies. With one of the largest networks of impact investors, Big Path has worked with more impact companies and funds than any other investment bank in the sectors. Big Path is proud to have been a certified B Corporation since 2007. bigpathcapital.com

About Satori Capital

Satori Capital is a Texas-based multi-strategy investment firm founded upon the principles of conscious capitalism. Satori’s private equity business completes majority and minority investments in values-aligned, growing companies with $5 million to $50 million or more of EBITDA that operate with a long-term perspective, commit to their mission or purpose, and create value for all stakeholders. Companies interested in additional information should visit satoricapital.com.

About Torani

Torani is an amazing flavor company based in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1925. Torani has enticed flavor adventurists with its popular syrups and sauces for decades, creating the world’s first flavored latte and putting Italian soda on the map in the U.S. Today, Torani syrups and sauces can be found across the United States and around the world, in thousands of cafes and in select retail outlets. In practice and life “beyond the bottle,” Torani, a certified B Corp, believes businesses should create more opportunity, and it is dedicated to helping all of the people, partners, and communities it touches thrive. www.torani.com