PharmaJet Partner Immunomic Therapeutics Initiates Clinical Trial of DNA Vaccine for Skin Cancer

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, a biotech company that has developed a more effective way of administering drugs and biologics with their innovative, needle-free injection technology, announced that its partner Immunomic Therapeutics will be starting a phase 1 clinical study of their plasmid DNA vaccine ITI-3000 in patients with Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), a rare but aggressive form of skin cancer. The study will be conducted at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington and will exclusively use the Stratis® Needle-free injection System for delivery of the vaccine.

“This therapeutic vaccine trial is the first of its kind in the world and may help address the fact that MCC recurs in 40% of cases after initial treatment, but no adjuvant therapy is approved for these patients,” noted Dr. Paul Nghiem, co-lead of the clinical study, and Head of Dermatology at University of Washington. The PharmaJet Needle-free System was chosen due to its ability to precisely deliver the vaccine to the intramuscular tissue layer.

Chris Cappello, President and CEO, PharmaJet commented, “We are pleased to be collaborating with our partner in this important therapeutic DNA vaccine clinical trial for this aggressive skin cancer. Oncology applications are a very important part of our R&D pipeline. Our PharmaJet Needle-free Systems have been successfully used for the prevention or treatment of HPV-related lesions, Lymphoma and solid tumors, among other oncology indications.”1

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet’s mission is to enable greater access to life improving pharmaceuticals. PharmaJet Needle-free Systems provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. For more information visit www.pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of vaccines through its proprietary technology platform, UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression (UNITE), which is designed to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop vaccines that generate broad immune responses. UNITE has a robust history of applications in various therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, oncology, allergy and autoimmune diseases. ITI is primarily focused on applying the UNITE platform to oncology, where it could potentially have broad applications, including antigen-derived antibodies as biologics. The Company has built a pipeline leveraging UNITE with programs in oncology, animal health, infectious disease and allergy. ITI maintains its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.immunomix.com.