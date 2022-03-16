Hayashi Telempu Makes Additional Investment in Adler Pelzer

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayashi Telempu Corporation (HTC, Headquartered in Nagoya, Naka-ku) makes an additional investment in Adler Pelzer to strengthen and further expand the world's largest alliance of automotive soundproofing materials.

HTC acquires 28% shares in Adler Group SpA, the parent company of Adler Pelzer Group (APG, Headquartered in Federal Republic of Germany).

HTC and APG signed a technical alliance in 2017, established the Joint Venture NEVHA focusing on acoustic for New Energy Vehicles in 2018, and in January 2021, built the first capital partnership between the top level of both groups to establish GAIA, the “Global Automotive Interior Alliance”.

HTC aims to be an industry leader in the field of automotive soundproofing materials, which strives to survive and continue its business, and realizes efficient development and production complementation by alliances with world-standard business operations.

This investment is a one-stop global response to customer needs and realizes an alliance that provides unprecedented services around the world.

This is the first step in a full-scale effort toward this, and we aim to further expand our global framework and global market share.

Hayashi Telempu Corporation: http://www.hayatele.co.jp/

ADLER PELZER GROUP: http://www.adlerpelzer.com/

[About APG]

Company Name Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH Headquartered North Rhine-Westphalia,

Federal Republic of Germany Employees (Consolidated) 11,000 Sales (Consolidated) 1.17 billion € in 2020

[About HTC]