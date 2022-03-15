Multiple National Pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai Endorse Hytera Products for Secure Communication

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hytera (SZSE: 002583), the global leading provider of professional communications equipment and solutions, is proud that its PoC radios showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai are also endorsed by multiple national pavilions and enterprises for security communication, including Australia, Kazakhstan, Switzerland, Emaar Hospitality, Emirates and RTA securities.

World Expo 2020 is currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, with the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.” Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. There are more than 200 participants including nations, multilateral organizations, businesses and educational institutions. To date, 192 nations from across the world have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020. 26 Presidents and world leaders have visited Expo 2020 Dubai so far.

During Expo 2020 Dubai, Hytera's products are widely used by national pavilions and security staff. Different from traditional radios, Hytera PoC radios enable users for both voice and video communication, thus enhancing the efficiency for security professionals. In addition, Hytera's latest PMR-LTE convergent Multi-mode Advanced Radios, 4G body-worn cameras and other innovative products are also favored by public safety, industrial and commercial customers.

Kenneth Liang, country manager of Hytera Dubai, said, “Hytera has been exploring the market in the Middle East for more than fifteen years, and has established many in-depth cooperation relationships with local governments and enterprises. Airports, factories and other commercial customers are using Hytera's products. We hope that Hytera will be introduced to more customers via World Expo Dubai in both the Middle East and the world.”

Despite the great challenges posed by the global pandemic, national and regional daily activities are gradually resuming. As the broadband, intelligent and integrated products enter a period of upgrade, Hytera's overseas business is going to see plenty of opportunities.

Visit Hytera official website: https://bit.ly/3MM5MSm